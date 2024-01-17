Skip To Content
    The Best Pickleball Shoes For Women, According To Real Players

    Proper footwear is some of the most important gear when it comes to pickleball.

    Kristen Adaway
    by Kristen Adaway

    Shopping Writer at HuffPost

    Pickleball, the trendy competitive sport that’s taking over outdoor courts everywhere, may look like a mashup of tennis and badminton, but it’s in a league of its own.

    Diadora Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe, New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 shoe
    Amazon

    The uniquely named game has racked up 8.9 million players in the United States as of this year. And if you want to join the masses, it’s fairly easy to do so. Gameplay only requires a court with a net, a paddle, a ball and, of course, the proper shoes to help you zip around the court.

    Hannah Blatt, a pickleball player based in Delray Beach, Florida, told us that she wears lightweight shoes designed for quick lateral movements.

    “For pickleball, it is important to have a ‘court’ shoe similar to tennis with stability for the foot and durability in the bottom/toe of the shoe,” she said.

    Pickleball is all about speed, as you have to quickly glide around your side of the court to serve and return the ball with your paddle. Wearing shoes that allow you to move rapidly is crucial to your success as a beginner (or pro) player, which is why we asked Blatt and other pickleball players to share their picks for the best shoes to wear while playing. Check them out below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "When I first started pickleball, I started having minor injuries due to the quickness of the game. I started experiencing peroneal tendonitis and figured it was because I wasn’t wearing the correct shoes. Once I found these Diadora shoes, they have helped my game tremendously and now I have no pain!" —Nicole Talisse, a New York City-based pickleball player

    These shoes have a lightweight midsole, wear-resistant rubber outsole, and premium cushioning and shock absorption.

    Promising review: "Have only worn these twice but they offer a good cushion for the bottom of my foot while offering good all around support. Did not realize the lace goes through the exterior 'support' of the shoe on one side — but this poses no issues for me." —New Jersey Mom

    Get them from Amazon for $109+ (available in sizes 6–11.5 and 12 colors).

    2. Fila Axilus 2 energized shoes

    Amazon

    "My favorite court shoe is the Fila Axilus. They are comfy, the soles last a super long time, and they come in lots of fun colors so I can have a pair that match every pickleball outfit." —Frankie Rubino, a San Diego–based pickleball player

    Available in white, green and a multicolor print, these shoes have a molded sock liner and heel cup and special rubbeer cushioning to promote swift movements on the court.

    Promising review: "These have been working well for pickleball! I put in some extra arch supports/inserts." —LC

    Get them from Amazon for $70.77+ (available in sizes 6–12 and three colors).

    Amazon

    "I love wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 on the court. The shoe is really lightweight but it still has a ton of cushion to protect your heels. I can wear these shoes on the court all day and won’t have sore feet." —Natalie Blue, a San Diego-based pickleball player

    Promising review: "Great shoe for ankle support, quick starts and changing direction. Stable on the court!" —CallyCathryn2

    Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight colors).

    4. Asics Gel-Resolution 8 shoes

    Amazon

    "The Gel Resolutions are strong and light shoes, which makes them perfect for the fast lateral movements in pickleball. They also have a wide array of color combinations to help embrace your own style!" —Emily Visnic, a New York City-based pickleball player

    Promising review: "Love them! Fit is a little snug but otherwise okay. Very comfortable shoe. Love the look and the feel on the court. Feel like I am floating. Highly recommend!" —MwMD

    Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 11 colors).

    5. Babolat Jet Mach 3 all court shoes

    Shoes in white/silver
    Amazpn

    "The Babolats are lightweight shoes, which makes me quicker on the court with agility moves." —Allyce Jones, a Pleasant Grove, Utah–based pickleball player

    Designed for court movement, these athletic shoes offer flexibility, shock absorption, supreme cushioning and a responsive outsole. 

    Promising review: "I wore these to pickleball yesterday and expected a 'breaking in' process but they were instantly comfortable and no break in required. I LOVE these shoes!!!! Highly recommend them." —G. Lewis

    Get them from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–10).

    6. NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 shoes

    Nike

    "I love how light the shoes feel and how mobile I am. They're great shoes for quick side to side and forward movements!" —Hannah Blatt, a Delray Beach, Florida–based pickleball player

    With a lightweight, low-cut design and springy cushion to help you jet around the court, these shoes are a must for your next pickleball session.

    Promising review: "The search is over! I found the best tennis/pickleball l shoes for me. I ordered three different pairs of Adidas shoes and a pair of Asics but all were immediately returned. As soon as I put these on I knew the search was over. I tried them on the court the other day and there was no break-in needed. My feet were well cushioned and supported all throughout and I did not feel any trouble spots (areas on my feet where I feel like I could get a blister eventually). Bonus factor that they look really cool too!" —JasmineR927400007

    Get them from Amazon for $130 (available in sizes 5–12 and six colors).

    7. Babolat Jet Tere all court shoes

    Amazon

    "The best shoes for pickleball are the Babolat Jet Tere all-court tennis shoes. There are a lot of colors to choose from but my favorite is Honeysuckle! They are very comfortable, stylish, extremely light and make movement on the court easy." —Kaitlyn Kerr, a Monmouth County, New Jersey-based pickleball player and owner and general manager of the Las Vegas Night Owls

    The sole of this shoe was intentionally designed with nine key pressure points for maximum responsiveness while playing. There's even extra cushioning beneath the heel for effective shock absorption.

    Promising review: "These shoes run more narrow than others I’ve tried, but that’s what I wanted. After reading several reviews, one size up one size and the fit is right. I was looking for shoes without a white bottom, which was very difficult to find. The Babolat shoe has given me much more stability when I play pickleball and it is a very comfortable shoe. There was no break-in period for me." —Jay Y.

    Get them from Amazon for $64.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–7 and two colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.