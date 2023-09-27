So THAT'S Why Your Stomach Hurts More As You Get Older

Plenty of surprises come with the aging process (like those weird noises our joints make or the monster hangovers that follow two sips of beer). But few are more of a bummer than the way our digestive system seems to lose interest in, well, digesting things.

“Intestinal issues can arise at any age and can become more prevalent as we age,” Dr. Sara Attalla, a gastroenterologist at Inspira Health in New Jersey, told HuffPost.

Roughly 60 million to 70 million Americans are affected by digestive diseases, according to the National Institutes of Health. Some of the most common symptoms? Heartburn, bloating, abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits (as in constipation, diarrhea or even a combo of the two).

Nailing down what’s causing your digestive drama can be tricky since it’s a multi-faceted problem that typically stems from a highly individual combination of aging and lifestyle-related culprits.

How The Aging Process Can Affect Digestion

As we age, the nerves and muscles in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract can start to glitch, resulting in changes to how our digestive organs function individually and work together — usually, this translates into the digestion process itself becoming sluggish and communication signals between digestive organs getting haphazard.

Movement within the esophagus and muscles involved in swallowing may not be as effective or coordinated, for instance, and can lead to higher rates of esophageal reflux (known as GERD, where your stomach contents start to make a comeback), while slower motility in the stomach can cause what you’ve eaten to linger and trigger indigestion.

“The stomach lining can also become thinner with age, which renders you more susceptible to injury in the stomach from things like inflammation,” Attalla said.

Decreased prostaglandin production over time (a hormone-like substance that plays a role in stomach acid secretion and GI muscle functioning) means a decrease in the protective lining of the stomach, too, leaving you more prone to gastritis and ulcers.

The next stop on your food’s digestive journey is a pit stop in the small bowel. “Slower motility here can lead to higher rates of bacterial overgrowth, which can cause bloating and diarrhea,” Dr. Sunana Sohi, a board-certified gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville, Kentucky, told HuffPost.

And if motility screeches to a halt in your colon, get ready for possible bouts of constipation and diverticulosis (a condition where small sacs form and push against weak spots in the wall of your colon, putting you at risk of symptom flareups, such as bleeding and inflammation).

Then there’s the chronic health conditions that tend to stack up as we get older (arthritisis, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases), many of which can cause limitations to the level of movement we can tolerate, further exacerbating gut motility issues. (“If you don’t move, neither does your gut,” Dr. Pritesh Mutha, an associate professor at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, told HuffPost.)

As for the medications we take to manage these conditions (both prescription and over-the-counter, especially NSAID pain relievers such ad aspirin and ibuprofen), they’re known to cause gastro-themed side effects of their own. Cue nausea, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, even ulcers.