'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested After Reported Domestic Incident

Christian Dumontet, the husband of Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn, was arrested this week in connection to a domestic dispute incident.

Dumontet, who shares a 2-year-old son with the reality star, was arrested Tuesday and booked on assault with a deadly weapon, with the Los Angeles Police Department telling E! News that he had thrown a “bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury.”

After he was released from jail, Dumontet was then arrested a second time Wednesday night for allegedly violating an emergency protective order by returning to the family’s home.

He has since been released from jail again. He posted $30,000 bail after each arrest, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking record.

Dumontet is set to appear in court in April.

Authorities told E! News that Dumontet’s son, who is also named Christian, was treated by paramedics after the domestic incident but “was not transported” to a hospital. However, multiple publications, citing unnamed sources, reported that the 2-year-old was ultimately taken to a medical facility after receiving initial treatment on the scene.

A representative for Quinn declined to comment.