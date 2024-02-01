I, like most, really enjoy a good villain. Whether they are someone we love to hate or the kind of villain you secretly root for, I often find they are usually the best character.
But today, film fans, we aren't here to discuss their morality or actions. I am simply going to objectify the heck out of them, because they are FAKE characters. So why not tbh?
Now, just a warning, this list is slightly bizarre. Its a stream of consciousness, rounding back to being a teenage girl and not knowing why someone so bad stirred up this weird little feeling inside.
Buts let's get into it, here are 25 villains from action movies that kinda made me melt a little.
23. Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), Die Hard (1988)
22. Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), Blade Runner (1982)
21. Borg Queen (Alice Krige), Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
20. T-1000 (Robert Patrick), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
19. Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman), Leon: The Professional (1994)
18. The Predator (Kevin Peter Hall), Predator (1988)
17. Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), Rocky IV (1986)
16. Kara (Corinna Everson), Double Impact (1991)
15. Dr. Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
14. The Duke (Isaac Hayes), Escape From New York (1981)
13. Chong Li (Bolo Yeung), Bloodsport (1988)
12. Ivan The Russian (Jean-Claude Van Damme), No Retreat No Surrender (1985)
11. Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), Mortal Kombat (1995)
10. Sergeant Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren), Universal Soldier (1992)
9. May Day (Grace Jones), James Bond: A View To A Kill (1985)
8. O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), Kill Bill Vol 1 (2003)
7. Santanico Pandemonium (Salma Hayek), From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)
6. Drexel (Gary Oldman...again.), True Romance (1993)
5. Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington), Training Day (2001)
4. Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen), James Bond: GoldenEye (1995)
3. Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), Point Break (1991)
2. Madison Lee (Demi Moore), Charlie's Angels Full Throttle (2003)
1. And Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), Demolition Man (1993)
So there you go, a deeply bizarre list of 25 villains I think are total baddies!
Don't forget me know in the comments down below if I forgot your favourite, or if you want to make me feel a little better about my choices in life...