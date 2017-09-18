 back to top
Lady Gaga Has Postponed Her Tour Due To Ongoing Health Problems

"I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more."

Posted on
Kimberley Dadds
Kimberley Dadds
Lady Gaga has postponed her tour due to ongoing health issues, after revealing she suffers from chronic pain earlier this month.

@ladygaga / Instagram / Via Instagram: @ladygaga

The European leg of her tour was due to kick off later this week in Barcelona, Spain.

On Monday she posted a statement on Instagram to be "honest" to her fans about her "physical and mental health struggles." In it she also reveals she's spent years trying to get to the bottom of her problems. Her caption reads in full:

I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.

The singer also shared an official statement from Live Nation, revealing she will be taking the rest of the year off and won't be picking up her tour again until early 2018.

@ladygaga / Instagram / Via instagram.com

The announcement comes a few days after she pulled out of a concert in Rio.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
@ladygaga / Instagram / Via Instagram: @ladygaga

She shared this image on Friday alongside the caption: "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. 💔🤘I'm so sorry, and I love you so much. 🙏"

@ladygaga / Instagram / Via Instagram: @ladygaga

Last week a trailer also dropped for her upcoming documentary about her life, Gaga: Five Foot Two. It showed her struggling with chronic pain.

Netflix / Via youtube.com

She then confirmed that she has fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness &amp; connect people who have it.
xoxo, Gaga @ladygaga

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness &amp; connect people who have it.

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong &amp; making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.
xoxo, Gaga @ladygaga

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong &amp; making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.

The new dates for Gaga's European leg of her tour are yet to be confirmed. Gaga: Five Foot Two airs on Netflix on 22 September.

