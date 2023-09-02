20 Major Movie And TV Projects That Ousted Their Original Directors

There are many ways that a film production can go south, from financial troubles to performer issues to COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten to shut the whole shoot down.
However, one of the most devastating and jaw-dropping moves that a production can make is dropping a filmmaker altogether, which in itself can mark a film or television series with an unbeatable stigma.
Nevertheless, this is far from a rare occurrence in Hollywood, as evident by these 20 times when film and television directors found themselves on the chopping block.