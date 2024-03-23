Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

16 Rootin' Tootin' Photos That Prove The South Is Honestly Its Own Country

🤠

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Howdy! 🤠 As a local Southerner, I always forgot how wild it truly is down in these here parts. If a traveler ends up 'round here, then they're probablyyy gonna witness something shockingly strange that makes them say, "Yee-huh???"

Golfer stands near a large alligator on a golf course, preparing for a putt
u/5_Frog_Margin / Via reddit.com

Here are 17 photos that show exactly what I mean:

1. The stereotype that you can buy guns from a vending machine in the South is false — but bullets? Yeah, of course:

A vending machine filled with bullets instead of candy, placed indoors
u/Granjaguar / Via reddit.com

2. This is someone's Southern dad's favorite snack:

Hand holding a partially eaten Moon Pie with a Mtn Dew flavor, packaging in background
u/Khambodia / Via reddit.com

3. 🎶 He took the midnight train (John Deere Tractor) goin' anywhere (the McDonald's drive-thru):

A tractor is queued at a McDonald&#x27;s Drive-Thru, showcasing an unconventional vehicle choice for fast food
u/Heathbarlover1978 / Via reddit.com

4. Most people are afraid of being eaten by an alligator, but in the South, the gators are the ones that should be scared:

Package of &quot;HOUSE OF JERKY&quot; Alligator Jerky, 1.75 oz with ingredients and company contact info
u/mermazing89 / Via reddit.com

5. This is what they might call a "yee-hammock":

Car suspended in air between two trees, rear-end damaged, near a house. No persons visible
u/droolmonkey5 / Via reddit.com

6. Not to be confused with the yeehawt tub:

A Toyota Hilux truck bed converted into an above-ground pool with wooden decking around it
u/Zzazy1 / Via reddit.com

7. If it CAN be deep fried, it WILL be deep fried:

A sign for &quot;Deep Fried Kool-Aid&quot;
u/Itorres1 / Via reddit.com

8. I know you're curious to know what deep fried Kool-Aid looks like — here you go:

Three deep-fried Kool-Aid balls on a plate with a packet of Kool-Aid and a cup of sauce in the background
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

9. The South takes their sweet tea VERY seriously:

Two beverage dispensers labeled &quot;Sweet&quot; and &quot;Also Sweet&quot; with ice cubes and cups in front
u/AbysswalkerSilent / Via reddit.com

10. Like, this bucket will need to be refilled long before the neglected unsweet tea:

Dispensers labeled &quot;SWEET&quot; and &quot;UNSWEET&quot; for iced tea, with cups and lemon slices available
u/Invidian / Via reddit.com

11. This is a classic Southern grocery store aisle with all the essentials:

Aisle sign in a store indicating Beer, Charcoal, Insecticide available in aisle 9
u/Chambeastly / Via reddit.com

12. Absolutely no notes on "Praise Da Lard":

A small building with a sign that reads &quot;praise Da LARD CRACKLINS&quot; and features a pig-shaped bench in the front
u/kastlin7 / Via reddit.com

13. The billboards in the South ALL look like this:

Billboard for McCaysville Drug &amp;amp; Gun store advertising guns, ammo, accessories, and prescriptions with a graphic of a pistol and pills. Address obscured
u/SoFlo1 / Via reddit.com

14. None of them are just normal signs:

Billboard for Georgia Pecan Outlet named &quot;Deez Nutz&quot; with slogan &quot;WE GOT &#x27;EM&quot; flanked by BP and Shell logos
u/naegle / Via reddit.com

15. Southerners are always prepared just in case 30–50 feral hogs run into your yard:

Flyer offering wild hog problem solutions with contact number
u/HipNugget / Via reddit.com

16. Okay, even I can't explain this one:

Gun counter with firearms displayed under glass, adjacent to a prescriptions sign in a store
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!

BuzzFeed shopping deal alert for OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher at a discounted price
BuzzFeed

This fearless vampire laughs in the face of garlic — and literally crushes it in the cutest and most efficient way! Add him to your kitchen ASAP with this ~scary~ good deal.

Hurry up and grab it for only $14.95 (that's 50% off) on Amazon before the deal ends. 