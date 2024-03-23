Howdy! 🤠 As a local Southerner, I always forgot how wild it truly is down in these here parts. If a traveler ends up 'round here, then they're probablyyy gonna witness something shockingly strange that makes them say, "Yee-huh???"
Here are 17 photos that show exactly what I mean:
1.The stereotype that you can buy guns from a vending machine in the South is false — but bullets? Yeah, of course:
2.This is someone's Southern dad's favorite snack:
3.🎶 He took the midnight train (John Deere Tractor) goin' anywhere (the McDonald's drive-thru):
4.Most people are afraid of being eaten by an alligator, but in the South, the gators are the ones that should be scared:
5.This is what they might call a "yee-hammock":
6.Not to be confused with the yeehawt tub:
7.If it CAN be deep fried, it WILL be deep fried:
8.I know you're curious to know what deep fried Kool-Aid looks like — here you go:
9.The South takes their sweet tea VERY seriously:
10.Like, this bucket will need to be refilled long before the neglected unsweet tea:
11.This is a classic Southern grocery store aisle with all the essentials:
12.Absolutely no notes on "Praise Da Lard":
13.The billboards in the South ALL look like this: