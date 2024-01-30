You've Earned A Break From Suffering Through Life To Enjoy A Little Scroll Through These 21 Comforting Posts From This Week
Use this post as a comfy little detour in your internet journey.
Welcome back to another comfy week of my cozy tweet series! I'm not willing to admit how high my screen time was, but I will say that these posts were the most enjoyable part of my daily doom scrolls. Enjoy!
1.
January 27, 2024
3.
me and the girls are retiring from society and going to live in a little cottage in a meadow if you wanna join— clare (@sadderlizards) January 28, 2024
4.
i believe in soulmates bc my best friends exist! and i will be damned if i am not destined to find them in each and every universe— sock (@DEVILSVAJEAN) January 25, 2024
5.
Best guy in the New England Aquarium pic.twitter.com/JhX0b2elMS— captain glasses (@online_shawn) January 25, 2024
6.
i like candles cuz it's kinda like having fire as a pet— Jenna SaysQuoi (@jennasaysquoi) January 26, 2024
7.
January 28, 2024
8.
coming home and finally being able to lie in bed and play on my phone… we made it girls pic.twitter.com/CskdyTzkBG— didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) January 25, 2024
9.
imagine how sick doing this with your friends would be pic.twitter.com/Jgz5ZpfXTz— sean (@DilettanteryPod) January 24, 2024
10.
January 29, 2024
11.
Sorry but this is what life’s all about . pic.twitter.com/9O5eRYMSxW— Ash (@tripnf4ll) January 25, 2024
12.
seeing a band you love with people you love pic.twitter.com/PvXGf5amu1— lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) January 24, 2024
13.
Just got on this bus and everyone knew you pic.twitter.com/Y7Ikr7T75V— Reb (@rebtool) January 25, 2024
14.
girls will sit under the sun and immediately feel like their mental health is cured (im girls)— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 28, 2024
15.
January 28, 2024
16.
idrgaf if a movie is “good” or “bad” when i’m seeing in in theaters. if there’s a big ass bucket of popcorn in my hands, i am having the time of my life no matter what— Meg (@megannn_lynne) January 26, 2024
18.
January 28, 2024
19.
Imagine we went out for breakfast and then enjoyed an easy day together. Forever— tatum (@planetgraves) January 28, 2024
20.
Source? The humming of the bugs. The faint sound of cars at night. The buzzing of the streetlight. Dogs barking in the distance, y’know— gülce (@exitsenses) January 26, 2024