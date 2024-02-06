Just Sayin', It Miiight Be Nice To Ignore All Your Worries To Scroll Through These Comforting Posts From Last Week
If you opened your phone to have a mental breakdown on your notes app, I'm glad you ended up here instead.
Welcome back to my series where I collect wholesome tweets from this past week that made me feel alive, even if it was only for a fleeting moment! A win is a win! Here they are, in all their cozy glory:
1.
February 3, 2024
2.
this content is rated SAFE for the faint of heart. shrinking violets welcome, wimps encouraged. glimpse in dainty peeks if need be. my gentle hand is on the doily— Ƿið dƿeorh (@saturnalreturn) February 5, 2024
3.
That’s love, pull up any time bruh— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 30, 2024
Check in on your people 🙏🏿 https://t.co/2RULfo1Ozq
4.
not me. if you were a flower id carefully dig you up making sure i didn’t damage your root system & then id pot you up in an appropriately sized planter with a high quality soil mix, set you in my sunniest windowsill & make sure to water you regularly so your soil never dries out https://t.co/JOffCA2iAe— regular sadmeister (@gardeinqueen) February 3, 2024
6.
Playing a mournful refrain on my harmonica whilst sitting slumped against a train carriage door is probably my favourite way to travel— ᵗᵃʳᵃ (@weedle_juice) February 3, 2024
7.
February 1, 2024
8.
do you think when babies smile at you they know they are making living up until that moment worth it— audrey (@foldyrhands) January 30, 2024
9.
[ordering at the Pleasant Store] yeah let me get an endless string of good days, and let me get a peaceful solitude with that too. oh, it comes with a peaceful solitude? ok ok— crunch (@porcelainfruit) February 3, 2024
10.
when someone remembers a small detail about you.. pic.twitter.com/hO4RQwRpaP— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 30, 2024
11.
February 2, 2024
12.
my love language is sharing little anecdotes about my cherished trinkets— weird crafts 💟 (@JessCrafternoon) February 4, 2024
13.
Would you stroll here? pic.twitter.com/usRWz8GEsQ— jonk (@jonkytonk) February 5, 2024
14.
the only way to fall asleep is to tumble weightlessly into it. u should be slightly dizzy but not too much. write that down— orchid camp (@orchidcamp) January 23, 2024
15.
It’s almost February which means it’s almost spring which means it’s almost summer pic.twitter.com/rSQ94mG26g— SNARKYMARKY (@snarkeigh) January 30, 2024
17.
February 5, 2024
18.
ticket taker at the cinema: enjoy your show!— c a l (@Throne0fBlood) January 30, 2024
me: (eyes turning pure white, hair flickering with electricity, pebbles begin levitating at my feet, my entire body consumed by a golden aura, lightning cracks through the sky, the ground shakes) y-you too
19.
feeling very,,,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/jx3Yxy4PsV— v (@vforvidi) January 29, 2024
20.
nothing will harden my heart, a shoreless pool of enveloping softness— Gwen 戈文 (@cofinalsubnets) February 3, 2024