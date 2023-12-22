Of course not!! All of the other kids get off the train and prepare to meet Santa, but the two main characters realize a kid has been left behind so they get BACK ON THE DEATH TRAIN. Naturally, there's a malfunction aaand the caboose detaches from the rest of the locomotive so the kids go speeding to experience another near-death experience. The train finally comes to a stop at what appears to be an icy abyss that the kids then have to walk across, tightrope style. Who wrote this, and why do they hate children?!?