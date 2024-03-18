Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Servers, It's Time To Share What Differences You've Noticed Between Customers Of Each Generation

In a perfect world, boomers, millennials, and Gen Z all tip at LEAST 20%!!!

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

When you work as a server in a restaurant, you interact with people of all ages during a single shift. Trying to appeal to each generation's wildly different opinions about how their dining experience should go can feel like customer service whiplash.

Waitress bringing food to a male and female diner at a restaurant, both appear to be in conversation with her
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Servers of the BuzzFeed Community — I want to know the biggest differences you've noticed when waiting on boomers, millennials, and Gen Z customers. What defining characteristics immediately identify each generation?

I know that every server is well acquainted with the feeling of dread when being sat with a 10 top of boomers. Maybe you've noticed that they order hot teas and coffees all around — but then complain that the drinks (scalding) "aren't hot enough" and angrily send them back?

Steaming coffee in a white cup on a saucer with a spoon, on a wooden table
Alvarez / Getty Images

Maybe taking care of a table full of millennials is a totally different experience, because not only are they people pleasers by nature, but they likely have serving experience and tend to empathize with their server? Have you noticed that millennials silently eat their food (even if it's totally the wrong order) without complaint and still tip 20%?

Four friends enjoying a meal together, one woman serving food, all smiling and engaged in conversation
Solstock / Getty Images

Perhaps Gen Z'ers are easily identified because they always take pictures (or fancams) of their food before they eat?

Person holding phone displaying photo of food above a table with breakfast items
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images

Whatever it is — I want to hear from you! Let me know in the comments or through this anonymous form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!