While everyone is getting ready to embark on their holiday travels, let's just take a moment to remember how *not* to behave in public. To quote George Costanza, "You know, we're living in a society!!" Here are 16 pictures of travelers who think the whole world revolves around them:
1.Starting out strong with this comfy person who decided to sprawl out with his feet up on public transportation without any regard for the people standing up:
2.The hot mess travelers who left this even hotter mess:
3.If you're traveling with your dog, prepare yourself for a certain, um, situation:
4.Honestly, I'm much less offended by dogs than I am by THESE dogs barkin' on public transit:
5.PUT THOSE GRIPPERS AWAY!!
6.Please don't throw your pistachio shells on the ground, thanks! —Management.
7.If you're going to stay awake on a long overnight flight while others are trying to sleep, just be a dear and crank that brightness down from a blinding 100%:
8.This total lack of hair awareness (ahairness?):
9.Whoever used the on-flight drink menu to dispose of their gum will not be seeing the pearly gates:
10.Whoever left this half-eaten snack for the next person on the bus to enjoy:
11.If you go on a cruise, please don't be that guy who claims a chair by putting down a towel and then leaving for hours:
12.I have personal beef with any tourist that leaves more than just their footsteps on the beach:
13.These tourists who said, "This sign can't stop me, because I can't read."
14.I'm disappointed but not surprised by this massive line of people climbing while blissfully unaware they're directly next to a "Please don't climb" sign:
15.Everyone looking at this painting was keeping a distance so they could all look at it — until this main character showed up:
16.And finally, the tourists who were so rude to this business in Thailand that they had to make this sign: