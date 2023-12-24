Skip To Content
People Are Sharing The Worst Christmas Present They've Ever Gotten And I Can't Help But Notice How A Whoooole Lot Of These Are From Mother-In-Laws

Kelsie Hammond
Christmas is the perfect time of year to show a loved one how much you care through the generous act of gift giving. On the other hand, a total Scrooge might use a Christmas present as an opportunity to show someone how much they don't care about them. It's petty and harsh, but it can definitely happen according to this thread from AskReddit where u/Swirlystarrs asked the question, "What was the worst Christmas present you ever received?"

ebeneezer scrooge saying &quot;bah humbug&quot;
Here are 16 of the worst Christmas present disasters:

1. "I was a third-grade teacher. One of the student’s moms had her own business selling sex toys at home parties. She gave me a vibrator, which I opened in front of the whole class because the girl insisted I open her present. The mom wrote me a note that said it would keep me warm on cold winter nights."

u/kdtc3pr

2. "My mother-in-law gave me lingerie...and then told me to go try it on."

u/_EverythingBagels

3. "Nothing. Which is what I got from my now ex-husband for two decades."

u/theangryprof

4. "A 'you're fired' notice from my job. They put that shit in a gift box."

u/pimpwithoutahat

5. "A meat based cookbook from my now ex-mother-in-law. She knew I had become a vegetarian and disapproved."

u/UnderstandingLoud317

6. "From my (now ex) husband — a Christmas card addressed to him with his name crossed out and mine written in."

u/sarcynski

7. "A gift card with nothing on it."

u/obscureferences

8. "A kitten. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my cat and I'm so happy I have her. But, when my mom got her for me it was a poorly thought-out surprise. It was even a surprise to my grandparents, who I live with, and had no idea they'd be getting a cat in their house. She also didn't provide litter or cat food, so my Christmas became a fetch quest of trying to get together everything the kitten needed while all the stores were closed."

kitten snoozin in santa hat
u/_Peach-Soda_

9. "A one-person tent and lantern from my mother-in-law. We were struggling to pay the bills back then and she said, in front of of everyone, 'This is in case you guys get evicted.'"

u/deleted

10. "A half-used bottle of bubble bath. I know it was used because it clearly ran down the sides of the bottle and dried up."

u/feret56

11. "Peanut butter filled pretzels. I’m deathly allergic to peanuts."

u/frizzybritt

12. "During the first Christmas with my dad, his new wife, and her kids, they opened designer handbags, DVD box sets (this was almost 20 years ago), electronics, etc. I got a bottle of shampoo."

u/IAlreadyOrderedPizza

13. "My ex got me, a 6’3” guy, a women’s medium hoodie. I was so mad about it. She had a habit of getting others gifts that are actually for her."

u/smilingembalmer

14. "My ex gave me a blank photo album and told me my job was to fill the album with photos of us. He basically gave me a homework assignment for Christmas."

u/Lafnear

15. "I got the chicken pox for Christmas. That was not fun."

u/Tru-Queer

16. "Socks when I was a kid. Now, I want socks."

person opening up socks
u/caesarkid1

Have you ever gotten a horrible Christmas gift that would have been better off staying wrapped in the box? Let me know in the comments below!