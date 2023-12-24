8.

"A kitten. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my cat and I'm so happy I have her. But, when my mom got her for me it was a poorly thought-out surprise. It was even a surprise to my grandparents, who I live with, and had no idea they'd be getting a cat in their house. She also didn't provide litter or cat food, so my Christmas became a fetch quest of trying to get together everything the kitten needed while all the stores were closed."