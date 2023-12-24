Christmas is the perfect time of year to show a loved one how much you care through the generous act of gift giving. On the other hand, a total Scrooge might use a Christmas present as an opportunity to show someone how much they don't care about them. It's petty and harsh, but it can definitely happen according to this thread from AskReddit where u/Swirlystarrsasked the question, "What was the worst Christmas present you ever received?"
Here are 16 of the worst Christmas present disasters:
1."I was a third-grade teacher. One of the student’s moms had her own business selling sex toys at home parties. She gave me a vibrator, which I opened in front of the whole class because the girl insisted I open her present. The mom wrote me a note that said it would keep me warm on cold winter nights."
8."A kitten. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my cat and I'm so happy I have her. But, when my mom got her for me it was a poorly thought-out surprise. It was even a surprise to my grandparents, who I live with, and had no idea they'd be getting a cat in their house. She also didn't provide litter or cat food, so my Christmas became a fetch quest of trying to get together everything the kitten needed while all the stores were closed."
9."A one-person tent and lantern from my mother-in-law. We were struggling to pay the bills back then and she said, in front of of everyone, 'This is in case you guys get evicted.'"