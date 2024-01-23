Browse links
The fan says either stays on at bedtime or we break up.
What's y'all biggest fear in a relationship?— Usman Tariq (@itxusman__) January 15, 2024
“I really can’t focus if subtitles are on. Can we just turn them off?” https://t.co/PPFW1Lqkhe— tyler (@professorplum69) January 16, 2024
"no we can't get any more pets" https://t.co/ENkovKoi1v— sho hoe🐀 (@ogshoshi) January 15, 2024
“I can’t sleep when the light is off” I’ll just die fr fr😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/vLbrvtESAT— mummy’s girl😌 (@funmiilayo__) January 16, 2024
“Can you put the big light on?” https://t.co/HlP1KSeEYc— Liss Kirkman (@Liss_kirkman) January 16, 2024
" I dont like cuddling while sleeping"😭😭😭 https://t.co/UwDzc9dXhK— W.🌹 (@wid_saad34826) January 16, 2024
Me: Awww man, they forgot my fries— G.O.E🙏🏾🐶 (@bronhilljr87) January 18, 2024
My Girl: “UMMMMM EXCUSE ME!!!!!!” https://t.co/xcM01arrGZ
“You need to stop waking up after 12pm” https://t.co/5sNb4tQkuE— Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) January 16, 2024
“ why you send so many memes” https://t.co/UcLe3kWkmy pic.twitter.com/z8642fVCud— CJ (@3xclusiv3z) January 16, 2024
“i don’t like vegetables” mf u are GROWN https://t.co/nl3mLIIgjd— ؘ (@saltsburn) January 16, 2024
“I want a carrot cake for our wedding cake”— Ed♛⁷♡🍉 (@_edbrella) January 16, 2024
“ can we turn the subtitles off?” https://t.co/JsElyWADni
"Can we please close the windows when we sleep" I would perish https://t.co/lnOBZVyrho— Mashobane (@lihle_mntungwa) January 16, 2024
“Can we turn some heat on?” https://t.co/QaoNR9IpMm pic.twitter.com/TYtfBoPiRa— 𝐾𝑎𝑦 🦋 (@allhailrenea) January 16, 2024
“Can you turn the fan off?” IMMA NEED YOU TO LEAVE https://t.co/NteVU7s6fo— Linda (@LindaChengeta) January 16, 2024
“can we fall alseep without rain sounds tonight?” https://t.co/iaRQAtAeYI— eme ☆ (@decayW0rm) January 16, 2024
“can you drive today” 💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/C3iLtsc7YV— 🧸 (@Naaye_2x) January 16, 2024
“I don’t fold clothes, I just throw them in the closet or drawers.” https://t.co/whUJfDbZKE— 🫡Very Much Something (@vigor_dm) January 16, 2024
“do the cats have to sleep in here?” https://t.co/IfSmyW3L8a— 𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 | stream yes, and? (@rreputaytionn) January 16, 2024