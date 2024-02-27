Skip To Content
    19 Vile Photos That Perfectly Capture The Mess Of Living With A Man (I'm Begging You To Put Your Clothes IN The Hamper)

    I just wanna know what bread ties did to deserve such neglect.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sharing a living space with the species known as "men" can sometimes feel like living in a frat house. On a good day, you might say something like, "Well, it's never boring!" On a bad day, you'd probably lean more toward, "Oh my GOD, STEVE. How HARD is it to REPLACE the TOILET PAPER ROLL??? I SWEAR TO GOD. DO IT ONE MORE TIME AND I'M TAKING THE KIDS TO MY SISTER'S."

    An empty toilet paper roll hangs on a wall dispenser with a few scraps of paper left
    Nycshooter / Getty Images

    Get your rage ready, because here are 19 pictures that fully demonstrate the absolute mess that comes along when cohabitating with a man:

    1. This man who poured himself a glass fruit juice with a splash of anarchy:

    Carton of Dole 100% Juice with Orange Peach Mango flavor that has been opened incorrectly from the side
    u/Southernsofia123 / Via reddit.com

    2. This guy who deserves to have his bread privileges revoked:

    A loaf of bread partially out of its bag on a kitchen counter beside a toaster
    u/JaguarAncient / Via reddit.com

    3. This man who decided that the perfect place for his coffee was directly *next to* a coaster:

    A mug next to two coasters with text; one says &quot;Jerry&#x27;s Finest Speakeasy&quot; and the other mentions &quot;Benjamin&#x27;s Finest Speakeasy.&quot;
    u/mybellasoul / Via reddit.com

    4. The man who helped himself to a s̶l̶i̶c̶e̶ circle of pie:

    A freshly baked pecan pie with a slice missing, served in a clear pie container
    u/Ok-Cover-4137 / Via reddit.com

    5. Putting the leftovers away feels like a sweet gesture until you open the fridge later only to be greeted with the very same pot those leftovers were cooked in just staring back at you:

    A pot with a lid inside a refrigerator with various food containers and bottles
    u/Accomplished-Two-903 / Via reddit.com

    6. If you truly cannot find it in your heart to transport leftovers into Tupperware — please, for the love of GOD, at least use a lid:

    Bowl of pasta in a fridge among various condiments and a can
    u/PogoSavant / Via reddit.com

    7. The man who put this silverware in a...let's say...abstract fashion:

    A kitchen drawer with disorganized cutlery and scissors
    u/thekatshow / Via reddit.com

    8. The man who looked at this resealable bag and said, "Not on my watch, pal":

    A hand holding a Great Value brand bag of sliced strawberries. Text highlights &#x27;High in Vitamin C&#x27; and &#x27;for Smoothies.&#x27;
    u/FragrantWin9 / Via reddit.com

    9. This butter that deserved better:

    Partial stick of butter with scoop taken out, on open wrapper near containers
    u/eattadick / Via reddit.com

    10. This man who keeps opening new jars of jam before the last one is empty:

    Various jars of strawberry and mango jams inside a refrigerator
    u/badassmamabear / Via reddit.com

    11. The way this man is chopping this avocad—OHNO:

    Person slicing an avocado on a cutting board
    u/jgo215 / Via reddit.com

    12. If you relate to this photo of multiple open cabinets, you may be entitled to financial compensation:

    A small kitchen with open drawers and cabinets, appliances on countertops, and items scattered about
    u/No_Deer_7062 / Via reddit.com

    13. The shiver that runs down my spine at the sight of a soap scrape:

    Hand holding a partially used bar of green soap with a bathroom background
    u/1234hotelyorba / Via reddit.com

    14. I have nothing but questions on this one, but I fear the answers too much to ask any of them:

    Toilet paper roll incorrectly placed with paper end against the wall
    u/lolanam6 / Via reddit.com

    15. You know what, I actually don't have a problem with a little shower snack:

    Shower caddy with various personal care products and a packet of candy
    u/PogoSavant / Via reddit.com

    16. I do, however, have a problem with an eggshell collection living in the fridge:

    An egg carton with two cracked and four whole eggs at the top; the rest of the slots are empty
    u/justbrowsin2424 / Via reddit.com

    17. I will give props to this man for using a chip clip, even if it was only for one singular chip:

    Clear plastic packaging with a red toggle closure and a price tag attached
    u/ArticQimmiq / Via reddit.com

    18. The chaotic decision to skip the last k-cup in the front row and confidently begin the next row instead:

    A display of assorted dips and salsas in a refrigerated case
    u/Toyota_Nick / Via reddit.com

    19. And of course, above all else, this:

    A cluttered room with clothes scattered on the floor and an open laundry hamper. Reflection of a person in the mirror
    u/Everythingiskriss / Via reddit.com