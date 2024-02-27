Sharing a living space with the species known as "men" can sometimes feel like living in a frat house. On a good day, you might say something like, "Well, it's never boring!" On a bad day, you'd probably lean more toward, "Oh my GOD, STEVE. How HARD is it to REPLACE the TOILET PAPER ROLL??? I SWEAR TO GOD. DO IT ONE MORE TIME AND I'M TAKING THE KIDS TO MY SISTER'S."