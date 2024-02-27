Sharing a living space with the species known as "men" can sometimes feel like living in a frat house. On a good day, you might say something like, "Well, it's never boring!" On a bad day, you'd probably lean more toward, "Oh my GOD, STEVE. How HARD is it to REPLACE the TOILET PAPER ROLL??? I SWEAR TO GOD. DO IT ONE MORE TIME AND I'M TAKING THE KIDS TO MY SISTER'S."
Get your rage ready, because here are 19 pictures that fully demonstrate the absolute mess that comes along when cohabitating with a man:
1.This man who poured himself a glass fruit juice with a splash of anarchy:
2.This guy who deserves to have his bread privileges revoked:
3.This man who decided that the perfect place for his coffee was directly *next to* a coaster:
4.The man who helped himself to a s̶l̶i̶c̶e̶ circle of pie:
5.Putting the leftovers away feels like a sweet gesture until you open the fridge later only to be greeted with the very same pot those leftovers were cooked in just staring back at you:
6.If you truly cannot find it in your heart to transport leftovers into Tupperware — please, for the love of GOD, at least use a lid:
7.The man who put this silverware in a...let's say...abstract fashion:
8.The man who looked at this resealable bag and said, "Not on my watch, pal":
9.This butter that deserved better:
10.This man who keeps opening new jars of jam before the last one is empty:
11.The way this man is chopping this avocad—OHNO:
12.If you relate to this photo of multiple open cabinets, you may be entitled to financial compensation:
13.The shiver that runs down my spine at the sight of a soap scrape:
14.I have nothing but questions on this one, but I fear the answers too much to ask any of them:
15.You know what, I actually don't have a problem with a little shower snack:
16.I do, however, have a problem with an eggshell collection living in the fridge:
17.I will give props to this man for using a chip clip, even if it was only for one singular chip:
18.The chaotic decision to skip the last k-cup in the front row and confidently begin the next row instead: