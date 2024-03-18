As someone who lives by myself, I can personally guarantee that struttin' around in the nude is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to weird things I have the freedom to do. There are tons of other strange behaviors people who live by themselves engage in that you'd never expect. I'll go ahead and expose myself first: I know it's odd that the only utensils I own consist of one fork, a lone spoon, and a singular knife. It's my bizarre life hack to force myself to make sure my dishes don't pile up. If it's time to eat, I must wash The Fork™.