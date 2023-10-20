Working in a restaurant has the ability to make you super empathic while still losing all faith in humanity at the same time. I paid my dues to The Trenches™️ by working 10 years as a server, and in that time, I thought I'd seen the worst of the worst until I stumbled upon r/ServerLife and r/TalesFromYourServer where servers expose awful customers who don't know how to act or tip. I hope these images encourage you to never EVER behave like any of these unhinged people:
1.Before we begin — this right here is exactly why servers depend on tips to live:
2.I can think of another word I'd call this person, and it's much worse than "hun":
3."Oh boy! Syrup coins!" said no one, ever:
4.This money-folding fake-out is so evil:
5.Never mind. Leaving fake money as a tip is much more evil:
6.Actually...this is the one thing worse than fake money:
7.This guest who keeps his lawyer on retainer for *checks notes* tomato-related offenses:
8.This painfully contradictory request is way too common:
9.All you need is love <3. Just kidding. Tip your server:
10.There is — and I can't stress this enough — no such thing as medium chicken:
11.Singing "Happy Birthday" is one thing, but I'm drawing the line at a "circumcision congratulations" song:
12.After leaving a tip this awful, I would consider this a threat:
13.This beyond unhinged note a customer left on his reservation:
14.This table asked to split the check 32 ways, and I'm sweating at the thought:
15.This math wiz who decided 87 + 20 = 187:
16."If you can't afford to tip, then you can't afford to go out to eat":
17.There's a "just the tip" joke here somewhere:
18.The dollar signs make me think this customer at a hotel restaurant wanted his server to, um, work after hours:
19.And finally, the highest but ickiest tip on this list: