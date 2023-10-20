These 19 Screenshots From Restaurant Employees Are So Stressful That You'll Want To Tip Your Server Extra The Next Time You Go Out To Eat

Please don't be THAT guy.

Working in a restaurant has the ability to make you super empathic while still losing all faith in humanity at the same time. I paid my dues to The Trenches™️ by working 10 years as a server, and in that time, I thought I'd seen the worst of the worst until I stumbled upon r/ServerLife and r/TalesFromYourServer where servers expose awful customers who don't know how to act or tip. I hope these images encourage you to never EVER behave like any of these unhinged people:

1. Before we begin — this right here is exactly why servers depend on tips to live:

&quot;2.13 an hour&quot;
Yep, you read that correctly! That's $2.13 an hour, so a 40-hour work week (before taxes) would be a whopping $85.20 without tips.

2. I can think of another word I'd call this person, and it's much worse than "hun":

&quot;Don&#x27;t call me hun!&quot;
3. "Oh boy! Syrup coins!" said no one, ever:

a dime on a dirty plate
4. This money-folding fake-out is so evil:

A dollar folded to look like multiple dollars
5. Never mind. Leaving fake money as a tip is much more evil:

A Trump 2020 bill
6. Actually...this is the one thing worse than fake money:

Money in a jar surrounded by ketchup
7. This guest who keeps his lawyer on retainer for *checks notes* tomato-related offenses:

&quot;No tomatoes or nuts in both meals.&quot;
8. This painfully contradictory request is way too common:

&quot;Rare NO BLOOD PLS&quot;
9. All you need is love <3. Just kidding. Tip your server:

A heart where the tip amount should be
10. There is — and I can't stress this enough — no such thing as medium chicken:

&quot;chicken medium&quot;
11. Singing "Happy Birthday" is one thing, but I'm drawing the line at a "circumcision congratulations" song:

&quot;Circumcision celebration for Joseph.&quot;
12. After leaving a tip this awful, I would consider this a threat:

&quot;We will be back &amp;amp; ask for you.&quot;
13. This beyond unhinged note a customer left on his reservation:

&quot;We are friends / not like that...&quot;
14. This table asked to split the check 32 ways, and I'm sweating at the thought:

A pile of checks
If you know, you know.

15. This math wiz who decided 87 + 20 = 187:

A receipt with an incorrect total
16. "If you can't afford to tip, then you can't afford to go out to eat":

A receipt with no tip
17. There's a "just the tip" joke here somewhere:

&quot;BONER&quot;
18. The dollar signs make me think this customer at a hotel restaurant wanted his server to, um, work after hours:

&quot;Would you have an interest in joining me in my room?&quot;
19. And finally, the highest but ickiest tip on this list:

&quot;Beautiful nipples princess&quot;
