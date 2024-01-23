Skip To Content
    19 Hilarious Tweets About Last Night's "The Bachelor" Premiere That Have Me Doing A Spit Take With My Wine

    Yes, I accept this rosé. *chugs wine*

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fellow wine aunties everywhere gathered enthusiastically around our televisions last night to celebrate the return of The Bachelor, and it did NOT disappoint. Could this be the most dramatic season yet??? I know they always say that, but I'll eat it up every time.

    Bachelor nation's favorite thing to do is clutch our pink wine in one hand and our phone in the other while live tweeting the entire episode. Let's get into the funniest tweets that sum up the premiere:

    1.

    @ABC / _MediaBitch

    2.

    @ABC / chelseallyn

    3.

    @ABC / @BachelorFantake

    4.

    ABC / @Bitchelorette_

    5.

    ABC / @KristenGBaldwin

    6.

    Walt Disney / Everett Collection/ @erinmurray16

    7.

    Warner Bros. / @SarahHanlon_

    8.

    RCG Productions / @A_dawg956

    9.

    Netflix / @MoodieforBach

    10.

    Twitter: @kellykeegs

    11.

    @ABC / Bitchelorette_

    12.

    ABC / @jules_is_ok

    13.

    Warner Bros. / @BachelorFantake

    14.

    HBO / @TheBachBabes

    15.

    Clark County District Court @keatdebra

    16.

    Disney / @thebachelwhore

    17.

    Twitter: @713Xjose

    18.

    Nicole TV / @TheBachBabes

    19.

    @ABC / thelweiss

    What a night! What did you think about the first episode? Personally, this is the first time in my life that I'm actually rooting for a Gemini man. I never thought I'd see the day. Let me know in the comments! 🌹