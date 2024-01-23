Browse links
Yes, I accept this rosé. *chugs wine*
This is how you say hello in Philly…#TheBachelor #BachelorNation— MediaBitch (@_MediaBitch) January 23, 2024
Honestly opening the season of #TheBachelor with a man crying is the FASTEST way to get me invested pic.twitter.com/852wpMqJkd— Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) January 23, 2024
What did Canada do to the Bachelor people to deserve censorship??#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dLLl5PZ5UC— Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) January 23, 2024
Autumn: what’s ur favorite season?— the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) January 23, 2024
Joey: idk probably spring or summer
Autumn:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZULNbSO5kW
I'm sorry, but... PRISON.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3P5hiytAmk— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) January 23, 2024
Allison and Lauren: we’re not gonna tell Joey we’re sisters— Erin M (@erinmurray16) January 23, 2024
Allison and Lauren: #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/PAYC4oyCi3
When Joey says his soulmate is in a group of women that I’m not in #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Cagla5AzLs— Sarah Hanlon (@SarahHanlon_) January 23, 2024
Me explaining to my bf (first time bachelor watcher) that you don’t tell a group of girls you got a kiss and you don’t pull him to chat for a second time when not everyone has gotten a chance to talk to him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OClnZVvGVQ— America (@A_dawg956) January 23, 2024
me watching Jess make a rookie move telling everyone she got the first kiss #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6Cxm49ewor— MoodieforBach (@MoodieforBach) January 23, 2024
Anytime someone says “I’m not trying to be that girl” means they’re absolutely being that girl #TheBachelor— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) January 23, 2024
you know who would NEVER let Jess Smoochypoo’s actions stand?#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6B4sCNVJW0— the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) January 23, 2024
Just watched Joey get the ick in real time. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OWbvNZHXPz— Jules ❄️💖 (@jules_is_ok) January 23, 2024
STEAL a 1-on-1?? We’re slowly turning this show into Survivor and I’m here for it.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rR3QVcQkrl— Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) January 23, 2024
Girllllllll don’t use that card. Don’t do it. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VaG4ZbYIs2— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) January 23, 2024
the other women when Lea threw the card in the fire #TheBachelor— keaton✨ (@keatdebra) January 23, 2024
the producer who came up with the idea for a secret power watching her burn it#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/5m1hmGLakW— bach memes (@thebachelwhore) January 23, 2024
THE AD FOR REMEMBER THE TITANS IN THE CORNER IS SENDING ME 💀🤣 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GXymZIpq4l— 713 📌 (@713Xjose) January 23, 2024
Can someone help this man get the glitter off his face #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZiAJT5NeEf— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) January 23, 2024
The Billie Eilish ballad, the weeping, the trauma, the rose, the time rewind, this is CINEMA, I am READYYYY #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I4J9Dnyp30— Lauren (@thelweiss) January 23, 2024