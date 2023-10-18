There's something about unexpectedly spotting a face in an inanimate object that never fails to make me giggle. It's so very dumb, yet so entertaining. I can't help but point it out if I see it in real life. Whenever I have friends over at my apartment, you'd better believe I'm showing them the carbon monoxide sensor that looks like a judgy little guy:
This is such a popular phenomenon that most people experience that there's even a term for it: pareidolia. You likely have a degree of pareidolia, too. I strongly doubt you can get through these 17 pictures from r/facesinthings without feeling like somebody's watchin' you:
1.This side-eyed shed:
2.This sickly sink:
3.This terrifying tree:
4.This onion that laughs while you cry:
5.This church that puts the fear of God in me:
6.This guy who just LOVES cleaning:
7.This box that just gained sentience:
8.This friendly face:
9.This nosy neighbor:
10.This concerned coffee:
11.This camera that cannot BELIEVE what it's seeing: