    I always feel like somebody's watchin' me.

    There's something about unexpectedly spotting a face in an inanimate object that never fails to make me giggle. It's so very dumb, yet so entertaining. I can't help but point it out if I see it in real life. Whenever I have friends over at my apartment, you'd better believe I'm showing them the carbon monoxide sensor that looks like a judgy little guy:

    This is such a popular phenomenon that most people experience that there's even a term for it: pareidolia. You likely have a degree of pareidolia, too. I strongly doubt you can get through these 17 pictures from r/facesinthings without feeling like somebody's watchin' you:

    1. This side-eyed shed:

    a face on a shed
    2. This sickly sink:

    a sink with a face
    3. This terrifying tree:

    a face on a tree stump
    4. This onion that laughs while you cry:

    laughing onion
    5. This church that puts the fear of God in me:

    face in a church
    6. This guy who just LOVES cleaning:

    a face on a cleaning cart
    7. This box that just gained sentience:

    a sad box
    8. This friendly face:

    a face on a dispenser
    9. This nosy neighbor:

    a face on a building wall
    10. This concerned coffee:

    sad coffee
    11. This camera that cannot BELIEVE what it's seeing:

    a surprised face on a camera
    12. These angry eyebrows:

    A workout machine with a mad face
    13. This smiling soda:

    a Diet Coke carton smiling
    14. This happy heater:

    a &quot;happy heater&quot;
    15. This nervous lil guy:

    A night stand with a face on it
    16. This poor parfait looks so sad:

    sad parfait
    17. And finally, I think this bag is mad at me:

    a mad bag
