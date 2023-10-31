    21 Pictures Of Dogs In Halloween Costumes That Are Wayyy Too Cute To Be Even A Little Scary

    These dogs deserve treats instead of tricks.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I love Halloween, but I do NOT love anything scary. I like the whimsical and cutesy elements of the holiday. So, one of the best parts of my spooky season has always been dogs in Halloween costumes. They're just too cute to be scary. Here are 21 pictures of dogs in creative costumes to get you into the Howl-oween spirit:

    1. This dog who's dressed as Marty McFly from Bark to the Future:

    the dog wearing the same outfit and sitting next to a hover board
    u/ucfknight18 / Via reddit.com

    2. I love this, but I'm a little worried about them flying away like the actual house from Up:

    small dog in a house with balloons tied to it
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    3. This scruffy lil' dream haunter:

    dog dressed as freddy from the halloween movie
    u/SaltyGreenteapot / Via reddit.com

    4. Absolutely starstruck to be in the presence of Paw-casso himself:

    small dog wearing a beret and surrounded by art supplies
    Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    5. This case of wiener dog-ception:

    Image By Cuppyuppycake / Getty Images

    6. This pug dressed up as the little devil on your shoulder:

    Firn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    7. This real life Beanie Baby:

    u/Chappssss / Via reddit.com

    8. You shall not pass...without giving Gandog some scratchies:

    dog dressed in a robe and hat
    u/AppasFat / Via reddit.com

    9. This kissing booth pup that already has its first customer:

    dog dressed as a kissing booth
    Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

    10. This one is a personal favorite because I love when dogs have jobs:

    dog is a mailman
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    11. It's nice to see them even pretend to contribute to the bills:

    dog dressed as a ups driver
    Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    12. "Here, we have a rotisserie puppy," is a sentence I never expected to say:

    Timothy Clary / AFP via Getty Images

    13. The (good) boy who lived:

    dog dressed as harry potter
    Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    14. Honestly, I'd trust him to fly a plane:

    dog with wings dressed as a plane
    Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    15. Could it be...the Taco Bell dog??:

    dog dressed as taco
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    16. I just know this dog loves their costume because it comes with a big stick that they get to carry around with pride:

    small dog dressed as a witch with a stick that&#x27;s a broom
    Pa Images - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    17. I'm obsessed with this magnificently majestic Maleficent:

    u/jacleric / Via reddit.com

    18. I would 100% do this costume for my dog if I weren't positive he'd eat the wig within seconds:

    dog dressed as a grandma with a grey curly wig
    Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    19. This sad little mushroom:

    Firn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    20. This ghostly good boy:

    u/linabelinda / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, the best dog costume of all time:

    dog wearing a costume that looks like another dog is behind him to help carry a present
    u/jensyao / Via reddit.com

