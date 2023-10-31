I love Halloween, but I do NOT love anything scary. I like the whimsical and cutesy elements of the holiday. So, one of the best parts of my spooky season has always been dogs in Halloween costumes. They're just too cute to be scary. Here are 21 pictures of dogs in creative costumes to get you into the Howl-oween spirit:
1.This dog who's dressed as Marty McFly from Bark to the Future:
2.I love this, but I'm a little worried about them flying away like the actual house from Up:
3.This scruffy lil' dream haunter:
4.Absolutely starstruck to be in the presence of Paw-casso himself:
5.This case of wiener dog-ception:
6.This pug dressed up as the little devil on your shoulder:
7.This real life Beanie Baby:
8.You shall not pass...without giving Gandog some scratchies:
9.This kissing booth pup that already has its first customer:
10.This one is a personal favorite because I love when dogs have jobs:
11.It's nice to see them even pretend to contribute to the bills:
12."Here, we have a rotisserie puppy," is a sentence I never expected to say:
13.The (good) boy who lived:
14.Honestly, I'd trust him to fly a plane:
15.Could it be...the Taco Bell dog??:
16.I just know this dog loves their costume because it comes with a big stick that they get to carry around with pride:
17.I'm obsessed with this magnificently majestic Maleficent:
18.I would 100% do this costume for my dog if I weren't positive he'd eat the wig within seconds: