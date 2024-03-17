Some dog owners gave the advice to solve their lonely dog problem by adding another dog into the mix. It's pretty solid advice because your dog is less likely to be ~lonely~ if they're not ~alone~:

"I got my dog a dog."



—u/cuter_than_thee

"I have two dogs, and they keep each other company."



—u/FreetheVs

"Another dog! It was a bit sad watching our girl sleep or wander around while we were at work and perk up anytime anything happened outside. We let her pick out a brother, and they have such an amazing friendship. When we’re not home, they play and do zoomies all over the place, then they flop down and either nap snuggled up together or in their own space. They’re like Bonnie and Clyde, and it’s so fun to watch…when they’re not getting into trouble."



—u/blklab16