1.
There's no way you can actually C(D) out of this musical mirror:
2.
This is either a failed DIY spoiler or a successful traveling laundry mat:
3.
This lawnmower wheel replacement straight outta 4000 BC:
4.
Imagine getting hurt because you tripped on a button and fell down the jairs:
5.
This masking tape that absolutely did not mask the hole in the wall:
7.
Okay, what in the Wonderworks is this???
8.
This person should have stopped WAY before they popped:
9.
This works for now...but what about when it's time to come down, hm? What then?! I project some problems with that:
10.
She's not like other tiles:
11.
This is either really dumb or perfect for a very chill grandma:
12.
I hate to throw shade at this lamp...but I must:
13.
This cartoonish approach to fixing a bike wheel:
14.
Using tape to fix a toilet, a famously water-filled device, was never going to last:
16.
If your sneakers break, that doesn't mean they should become sandals:
17.
This mailbox is only acceptable if it's specifically for the cat's mail:
