I've logged more hours watching HGTV than I'm ever willing to admit publicly, but trust me when I say it's a lot. I yell at the TV during an episode of House Hunters like it's the Super Bowl. "THE COLONIAL FIXER UPPER?!? OVER THE MOVE-IN READY COTTAGE???! NOOOO!" is the kind of nonsense my neighbors hear when things get heated. Basically, I'm really passionate about home decor and have a lot to say about it.