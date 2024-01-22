You Deserve To Unwind From The Stress Of Existing To Enjoy These 22 Comforting Tweets From This Week
This post is your well-deserved break from the bad, evil internet for today. Enjoy.
Reaching for our phones throughout the day as a source of comfort is something we all do, but it can be counterintuitive due to all the negativity posted online that feels like anything but a stress reliever. I'm here to take the "doom" out of your scroll by blessing you with the coziest tweets from the past week. Pretend your internet experience is a glass of water, and these tweets are a refreshing squeeze of lemon:
Me oddish pot got a new plant today finally pic.twitter.com/I99Mv4lGI7— shan horan 🎷 🐛 (@shanhorandraws) January 22, 2024
goodnight time to check and make sure all my sims are where they’re supposed to be <3 pic.twitter.com/ZnxWM1z22S— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 21, 2024
when you smile at a baby in public and they smiles back pic.twitter.com/w8fq4T6DP7— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 16, 2024
"do you think we're soulmates in every universe?" pic.twitter.com/E70oAteF4t— ☪︎ moon ༉‧₊˚✧ (@moong3nder) January 20, 2024
49 days left till the sun starts setting at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/M3Be2Tn2jW— 🌟 (@divinealinement) January 21, 2024
one night with friends and i think im ready to open my heart to love— carl marks (@whoreby_parker) January 21, 2024
i love a “this is us” ass girl like yeah babe, we are those 2 hashbrowns— ∘ (@zacdose) January 21, 2024
aw Heck pic.twitter.com/1iaNsbGe1H— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) January 22, 2024
i love befriending yappers. they bring the yapping out of me. then we yap together. yapping is so fun.— gbae⋆lola (@gbennylola) January 21, 2024
i need tiny snoopy as academic motivation pic.twitter.com/CMPavViuqX— ౨ৎ (@snoopystwin) January 21, 2024
jacob elordi in a past life you were a gentle giraffe munching on the leaves of tall trees. and before that you were a kindly brachiosaurus roaming the earth. your purpose now is to help me reach the soup cans on the top shelf at the grocery store— sarah (@tinygreenbug) January 20, 2024
A deer goes for a morning skip across the beach pic.twitter.com/4SWfyPxF3G— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2024
if someone got me this i would propose pic.twitter.com/hkZxnrtoAU— dani (@wormbarf) January 19, 2024
I (very passively) commented on how I liked the spoons at Benihanas to my mom and later she sends me this pic.twitter.com/w8gpMzhDug— erin🦋 (@erinmhk) January 19, 2024
this is how i flirt pic.twitter.com/EscpVG8VUt— michael (@FilledwithUrine) January 18, 2024
if you don’t mind i’m going to find the beauty in everything around me. especially in the mundane— clare (@sadderlizards) January 17, 2024
i hope all my loved ones know i would peel not only oranges but dozens of pomegranates for them— ♡ (@fuitsnack) January 16, 2024
Girls when another girl likes their stories pic.twitter.com/vW1BAUheJO— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 18, 2024