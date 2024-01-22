Skip To Content
    You Deserve To Unwind From The Stress Of Existing To Enjoy These 22 Comforting Tweets From This Week

    This post is your well-deserved break from the bad, evil internet for today. Enjoy.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Reaching for our phones throughout the day as a source of comfort is something we all do, but it can be counterintuitive due to all the negativity posted online that feels like anything but a stress reliever. I'm here to take the "doom" out of your scroll by blessing you with the coziest tweets from the past week. Pretend your internet experience is a glass of water, and these tweets are a refreshing squeeze of lemon:

    1.

    Twitter: @TweetsOfCats

    2.

    Twitter: @shanhorandraws

    3.

    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    4.

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    5.

    Nickelodeon / @Whotfismick

    6.

    Sesame Workshop / Arnold Lobel / Universal Television / @Moong3nder

    7.

    Vogue / @divinealinement

    8.

    Twitter: @whoreby_parker

    9.

    Twitter: @zacdose

    10.

    Twitter: @hopes_revenge

    11.

    Twitter: @gbennylola

    12.

    Twitter: @snoopystwin

    13.

    Twitter: @tinygreenbug

    14.

    Twitter: @AMAZlNGNATURE

    15.

    Twitter: @wormbarf

    16.

    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    17.

    Twitter: @erinmhk

    18.

    Twitter: @FilledwithUrine

    19.

    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    20.

    Twitter: @northstardoll

    21.

    Twitter: @fuitsnack

    22.

    @Mattell Entertainment / @invis4yo