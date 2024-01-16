Browse links
Hear me out — maybe the internet isn't just an endless pit of misery. It also has pictures of dogs wearing hats.
doing a lot of learning this morning pic.twitter.com/awoqO5u6bp— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) January 13, 2024
Happiness Exists pic.twitter.com/FotpK29Ip2— 🌸🌸 (@Graciethebrand) January 13, 2024
hey i’m looking at how the sun shines through the leaves and it reminded me of you— clare (@sadderlizards) January 9, 2024
January 8, 2024
taking a break mid conversation to tell them i’m having so much fun talking to them— michael (@FilledwithUrine) January 10, 2024
“im in love with u”— ✦ eve ✦ (@impossiblyeve) January 8, 2024
hell yeah that’s whats up
This is Koyuki. Please do not disturb her. She's in ice cream scoop mode right now. Needs to focus. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/vVZRnvImNp— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 10, 2024
i read one great book and think life is worth living again— ౨ৎ (@adorewordss) January 13, 2024
January 10, 2024
i saved my last dance for you pic.twitter.com/PzUQ2WMyg9— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) January 14, 2024
applying blush is a literal sacred moment in makeup routines, its like the cherry on top, a sprinkle of love— sarah (@heavenbrat) January 10, 2024
kitty in da crocs pic.twitter.com/SVhjiOc6QC— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 11, 2024
January 15, 2024
her- come over my parents aren’t home and also I found some nuts and seeds in farmer Joe’s shed— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) January 10, 2024
me- pic.twitter.com/Q6k6czAW5i
how i love being a woman pic.twitter.com/FOY0TAicaS— ؘ (@antlerqeen) January 9, 2024