I'd love to be the kind of superhuman who wakes up and greets the day with yoga and a smoothie — but I am an internet goblin who erupts into consciousness and immediately grabs my phone to play content roulette with whatever terrors await me on my timeline. It's *not* amazing for my mental well-being, so I've been trying to trick my algorithm into showing me only comfy, cozy, and wholesome content that will help me awaken with a sense of tranquility instead of a scream into the void.