“It’s Emotional Manipulation”: People Are Debating Whether This Mother “Ruined Christmas” By Putting Up The Christmas Tree By Herself

Some responses are confident that she's the one in the wrong here:

"I actually kinda agree with the partner. What's up with putting up the tree yourself? When he objected to you doing it, you TOOK IT DOWN AND PUT IT AWAY?! WTF? What did that fix?"

—u/JadieJang

"I don't know why you couldn't just say, 'Sorry! I didn't know!' What is wrong with people these days? No one apologizes for anything — even when it's simple and would end the conflict. So much drama and need to be 'right.' You're the asshole for escalating something so ridiculous."

—u/lower-cantaloupe3274

"You're the asshole for being so childish about it. It sounds like your partner was excited to do the tree as a family and was bummed when you did it alone. You couldn't acknowledge his feelings and instead pulled the whole thing down again. Childish!"



—u/Kore624