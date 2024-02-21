Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

You Deserve To Hit The Pause Button On Whatever Is Stressing You Out To Enjoy These 21 Comforting Photos From This Week

⚠️No sadness allowed beyond this point.⚠️

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Welcome back to another week of rare internet comfort! I've been on a worthy mission to prove that the algorithm can be a flowing river of joy instead of a crashing waterfall of sadness. Let's take a much needed break from reality to bask in the coziness of this week's most wholesome posts:

1.

Twitter: @dog_rates

2.

Twitter: @Kirsten3531

3.

Image of water with sunlight reflections and text overlay &quot;The little progress you have made today still matters.&quot;
u/GothnBunnyOfficial / Via reddit.com

4.

Twitter: @hashjenni

5.

Twitter: @doxie_gay

6.

Twitter: @Nexuist

7.

Twitter: @contextdogs

8.

Twitter: @equine__dentist

9.

Flyer for &#x27;Calm Down Party&#x27; with image of creek, text inviting to eat sandwiches by the creek all summer long
u/WhyFi / Via reddit.com

10.

Twitter: @chillextremist

11.

Twitter: @chillextremist

12.

Twitter: @WendyHassonMD

13.

Twitter: @shwauby

14.

Twitter: @PunchingCat

15.

Twitter: @froghoppyus

16.

Meme of a raccoon standing upright wearing a cowboy hat, holding a pink gun, with a text prayer for serenity about vibes
u/Agetis / Via reddit.com

17.

Twitter: @RespectfulMemes

18.

Twitter: @equine__dentist

19.

Twitter: @rats7

20.

Twitter: @rachelzegler

21.

OLM, Inc. / Via Twitter: @OoCPokemon