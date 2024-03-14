Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    17 Photos That Show Exactlyyyy Why People Are Choosing To Be Child-Free (And Why Parents Deserve A Vacation)

    No one needs to justify why they don't want kids...but these pictures are totally justification.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    All of my friends have kids. I've been to more Bluey, Blippi, and whoever the hell else-y themed birthday parties than I can count. As much as I love being an aunt who gets to celebrate all the fun moments — I also love leaving those events and going home to sweet, sweet silence.

    Woman relaxing in a bubble bath with cucumber slices on her eyes
    Patrickheagney / Getty Images

    Whenever I start to ponder my choice of being child-free, I'll get a 3 a.m. text from a mom friend that says something like, "My kid just had a diarrhea explosion all over the Christmas tree," and I think, "Definitely not for me!" Choosing to be child-free doesn't mean I hate kids, but I definitely lack even a sliver of the patience it takes to thoughtfully handle the chaos that comes with having them.

    Here are 18 pictures that show exactlyyy what I mean:

    1. Kids approach things that should be simple with SO much chaos — like this poor toothpaste that was twisted into oblivion:

    An open toothpaste tube squeezed from the top, with paste overflowing onto a counter
    u/Lucno / Via reddit.com

    2. And these abused HDMI ports:

    Close-up of a PS5 HDMI port damaged by forceful cable insertion
    u/dason-freeman / Via reddit.com

    3. These toilet paper rolls that were cruelly sacrificed to the bath time gods:

    Bathtub filled with water, bubbles, various toys, and a floating roll of toilet paper
    u/dmclb / Via reddit.com

    4. The kid who had personal beef with Newton and his cradle:

    Newton&#x27;s cradle with balls in motion on a wooden floor
    u/earthdogmonster / Via reddit.com

    5. Yes, of course that's permanent marker:

    Scratches and scribbles cover a white surface, implying a child&#x27;s drawing or accidental marks
    u/Harl0t_Qu1nn / Via reddit.com

    6. If it's not permanent marker — crayons always seem to be at the scene of the crime:

    A glass of chocolate milk with colorful candy pieces floating on top
    u/MrTerrificPants / Via reddit.com

    7. And crayons definitely do NOT belong in the dishwasher:

    Open dishwasher with dishes and visible detergent spill on door interior
    u/MrTerrificPants / Via reddit.com

    8. I bet this kid is still grounded for this:

    White SUV with child&#x27;s red scribble drawings on the side
    u/hernkate / Via reddit.com

    9. This washing machine leaks now because a kid took a bite out of it, and I wish I could hear the phone call the parent had to make to the warranty company:

    Close-up of a washing machine&#x27;s open door with a visible care label
    u/spliffany / Via reddit.com

    10. Biting things that have no business being bitten seems to be a real common problem:

    Damaged drywall with a humorous caption about child-proofing not mentioned in manuals
    u/kittiekat1018 / Via reddit.com

    11. I know people say kids are expensive, but c'mon:

    ripped up money
    u/Hayden_B0GGS / Via reddit.com

    12. If you have kids, you might open your pantry for a sweet treat and find empty hopes and dreams:

    An opened pack of cookies on a counter with all of the cookies missing
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    13. This kid finished all the cookies and then tried to swindle their parent by replacing them with Cookie Crisps cereal:

    Opened chocolate chip cookie cereal box with few pieces of cereal, held by a person, expressing surprise at the small quantity remaining
    u/Tayjayjay / Via reddit.com

    14. These parents honestly just have to move:

    A social media post about a child urinating in a humidifier with a humorous comment on birth control
    u/MrTerrificPants / Via reddit.com

    15. This mom was NOT happy about their kid drawing on their designer bag (even though the bag seems pretty happy about it):

    Small pink purse with a chain strap and facial features resembling a cat
    u/Rico_TMRB / Via reddit.com

    16. This absolutely haunting note from school:

    Note from a child about a potty accident at 3:10 PM, requesting a change of clothes for school
    u/erwin4200 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, a lot of these kids are just bein' kids — but this one miiight be a demon:

    Shelf with overturned cans and scattered wrappers, joke on child&#x27;s humorous reaction to being grounded
    u/Inevitable-Cellist23 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/KidsAreCondomAds and r/KidsAreF*ckingStupid