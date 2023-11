16 Gloriously Stunning Photos That Prove "Maximalism" Makes Even The Smallest Apartment Feel Like A Luxurious Mansion

So, if you haven't heard, let me be the first to tell you that minimalism is out and maximalism is in! I spend a lot of my time scrolling the r/maximalism subreddit, where people celebrate their creativity with decadent displays of swirling colors and differing patterns. What makes it even better is that even though it mayexpensive, it's more affordable than splurging on overpriced home decor at department stores because you can get most pieces from thrift shops (we love sustainability) or by repurposing things you already own that are just laying around the house.