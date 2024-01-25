Moving into an apartment for the first time is equal parts fun and stressful, but most of all? It's EXPENSIVE. An application fee, admin fee, and a security deposit due all at once means apartment living feels a lot like ramen noodles for every meal.
With the cost of moving being so expensive, it's hard to actually invest in making the new space your own. I have no choice but to pay my electric bill on time even though what I reallyyy long to do is go shopping for cute decor. I just want to go to HomeGoods and feel alive.
There are certain things that you have to buy because they're 100% essential for a new apartment, but is it cool to be stingy when paying for these necessities? What are some apartment essentials that you've purchased for cheap without sacrificing quality? Alternatively, what things are you better off splurging on? I'm turning to you, BuzzFeed Community.
I'll go first: I bought a broom at the dollar store back in 2019...and it's still going strong. There was no need to splurge on the Mega Master Sweeper 5000™ because a cheap lil' broom gets the job done juuuust fine! I just clean out the bristles every once in a while and she's good as new.
One thing I wish I splurged on was my first couch. I would have been better off saving up for nicer furniture that would have lasted longer. I got it from a furniture store for $200 and thought it was a total steal until it fell apart expeditiously. Sure, it was cheap, but it ripped super easily, the springs popped out, and honestly, it just wasn't that comfortable.
I want to know your experiences! Let me know in the comments or anonymously through this form which items are worth the splurge for someone moving into their first apartment and what can be purchased cheap! Your answer could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!