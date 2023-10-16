21 Alarmingly Out Of Touch Landlords Who Took It Wayyy Too Far

"No cooking in kitchen." Right. Of course. Silly me.

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

You'd never see a "landlord" booth at Career Day because it's NOT an actual job, but landlords have found a way to make plenty of money by working none of the hours. These soul suckers typically own a home already, buy another property, and then charge triple the mortgage to rent it out so they can make a profit AND live for free. Meanwhile, renters live paycheck-to-paycheck and struggle to keep up with these unnecessarily high living costs.

@TallBoyz / Via giphy.com

Here are 22 screenshots from r/LandlordLove that will give you 22 more reasons to absolutely despise landlords:

1. There's no way the laughing emoji was necessary:

letter of eviction with a huge laughing emoji used
u/NineNinetyNine9999 / Via reddit.com

2. PLANT OR POLICE. YOU CHOOSE.

u/kagadee / Via reddit.com

"If you do not plant flowers in this pot by 10/1/21, you will need to remove or be served a legal notice."

3. This landlord who is so terrible and so caucasian:

i added a clause in our lease that they are forbidden to cook with any spices that leave smells
u/LoneShark81 / Via reddit.com

4. This landlord is also terrible, but in a dad kinda way:

a locked box around the thermostat
u/SayMeWololo / Via reddit.com

5. This landlord who proved you CAN find affordable housing, as long as you give up luxuries like floors and walls:

room with unfinished floors and walls for rent for $500 a month
u/drtij_dzienz / Via reddit.com

6. "Well, well, well. How the turn tables."

person telling their landlord to get a job if they can&#x27;t afford things with the tenants rent
u/Not-A-Seagull / Via reddit.com

7. Speaking of landlords being unemployed — of course they wouldn't realize why someone can't attend a meeting at 3:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

notice of a mandatory meeting at 3:30pm on a tuesday
u/Best_Task_2457 / Via reddit.com

8. I need the recipe for "garlic spice concoction."

landlord send a text message of eviction because the tenant cooked with garlic
u/CobraStopper / Via reddit.com

9. I hope karma is real, specifically for THIS landlord:

a landlord listed children as defendants in an eviction. the judge let it slide and so if it goes through the children will have an eviction on their record starting a downward fall for their future
u/Murdercorn / Via reddit.com

10. I would like to un-realize this.

i am the main breadwinner in my landlords family
u/A-Silver-Lining / Via reddit.com

11. This guy who totally missed the point:

tenant sending a photo of the family of rats that got into their bathroom and the landlord responds with, no pets allowed in building
u/Elbrujosalvaje / Via reddit.com

12. It's the "finally" that hurts most:

city of LA just lifted their covid ordinance so we can finally enforce the law, rent is due on 1st and late on second
u/garbagespicegirl / Via reddit.com

13. This loose definition of the word "small":

person says small stakes will be in front of their building but a photos shows that they are huge and tower the building
u/BitterHealthcareHero / Via reddit.com

14. "Please do not cook...in the kitchen."

please do not cook a big meal in the kitchen because the steam alarm went on many times kitchen is just to eat and warm the food
u/mannequin_vxxn / Via reddit.com

15. This landlord who offered $85 off rent for one lucky tenant to kickstart their own lawn care business:

u/Supergatovisual / Via reddit.com

16. The landlord equivalent to telling a doctor, "It hurts when I do this" and they say, "Well, don't do that."

landlord tells the tenant they&#x27;re broke so they can&#x27;t afford to fix the rotten wooden deck and tells tenant to just not step on it until further notice
u/MoreLikeCrapitalism- / Via reddit.com

17. This tenant used art to cope with their shitty (LOL) landlord:

framed text message from the landlord hung about the toilet that reads, not calling the plumber again, please consider adding some fiber to your diet or something
u/bennythomson / Via reddit.com

18. I don't even know where to begin with this frighteningly petty landlord:

landlord threatening to write a bad review of the tenant on the tenant&#x27;s employment page because the tenant won&#x27;t remove a truthful bad review about the rented place
u/bombardier98 / Via reddit.com

19. The math is FAR from mathing here:

landlord wants to charge someone for not moving out before noon on move-out day
u/Traditional_Cup4434 / Via reddit.com

20. This apartment that's cosplaying as a college dorm:

someone renting out a bed in a room that they would have to share
u/bananaramaworld / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, here's how landlords see us renters, so never feel bad about roasting them:

landlord saying a tenant cost them five thousand dollars because they had to fix things that were wrong with the building and then called renters animals
u/thisisallabadjoke / Via reddit.com