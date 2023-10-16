You'd never see a "landlord" booth at Career Day because it's NOT an actual job, but landlords have found a way to make plenty of money by working none of the hours. These soul suckers typically own a home already, buy another property, and then charge triple the mortgage to rent it out so they can make a profit AND live for free. Meanwhile, renters live paycheck-to-paycheck and struggle to keep up with these unnecessarily high living costs.