You'd never see a "landlord" booth at Career Day because it's NOT an actual job, but landlords have found a way to make plenty of money by working none of the hours. These soul suckers typically own a home already, buy another property, and then charge triple the mortgage to rent it out so they can make a profit AND live for free. Meanwhile, renters live paycheck-to-paycheck and struggle to keep up with these unnecessarily high living costs.
Here are 22 screenshots from r/LandlordLove that will give you 22 more reasons to absolutely despise landlords:
1.There's no way the laughing emoji was necessary:
2.PLANT OR POLICE. YOU CHOOSE.
3.This landlord who is so terrible and so caucasian:
4.This landlord is also terrible, but in a dad kinda way:
5.This landlord who proved you CAN find affordable housing, as long as you give up luxuries like floors and walls:
6."Well, well, well. How the turn tables."
7.Speaking of landlords being unemployed — of course they wouldn't realize why someone can't attend a meeting at 3:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.
8.I need the recipe for "garlic spice concoction."
9.I hope karma is real, specifically for THIS landlord:
10.I would like to un-realize this.
11.This guy who totally missed the point:
12.It's the "finally" that hurts most:
13.This loose definition of the word "small":
14."Please do not cook...in the kitchen."
15.This landlord who offered $85 off rent for one lucky tenant to kickstart their own lawn care business:
16.The landlord equivalent to telling a doctor, "It hurts when I do this" and they say, "Well, don't do that."
17.This tenant used art to cope with their shitty (LOL) landlord:
18.I don't even know where to begin with this frighteningly petty landlord:
19.The math is FAR from mathing here:
20.This apartment that's cosplaying as a college dorm:
21.And finally, here's how landlords see us renters, so never feel bad about roasting them: