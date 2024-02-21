6. This one might be too real, but I never, ever, ever shave my legs.

The pressure society puts on women to remove all of our body hair never sat right with me, but I kept doing it because it felt expected of me. At a certain point in my mid-20s, I was shaving as often as I always had until one day I thought to myself, "Why am I doing this? Who am I doing this for??" I work from home and wear pants or long dresses most of the time — so no one is even seeing my legs. What happens if they do see leg hair? What then?? Should I drive myself to jail? or will the police just know to pick me up?

