You know what they say, "If it ain't broken, don't fix it." But you know what? Even if it IS broken, maybe you still shouldn't fix it. Here are 17 mind-boggling pictures from r/DiWHY of DIY attempts gone sooo wrong:
1.This person's garage was too small to fit their car, so the next step was, of course, to make a Kitchen Hole™:
2.This EXTRA above ground pool:
3.This super secure stage:
4.This, uh, shower:
5.This DIY microwave that feels...unsafe:
6.This gaming chair that's on its last leg:
7.This duct tape enthusiast:
8.Even though this looks like a 4th-grade art project, couches are expensive so I sorta get it:
9.Actually, I changed my mind. I draw the line at the jouch:
10.This guy DIY'ed a little too close to the sun when he decided to tile his outdoor stairs, because this looks awful:
11.If anyone needs me, I'll be in the yeehawt tub:
12.This surrealist take on a modern door:
13.This urinal has gotta be a staple of the bathroom in every mojo dojo casa house:
14.This shower that's attached to an electrical outlet is super crafty, but that doesn't mean it's good...or safe:
15.Whoever thought of this design had to be stoned at the time:
16.At least you'll never forget to water your plants in this garden shower: