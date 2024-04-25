According to dating coach Damona Hoffman, the way you position your body will signal to your date whether you’re interested in them or not.

“Usually someone will turn their hips towards someone they like, lean in when they are talking and look for opportunities to touch them in casual zones,” Hoffman, author of “F the Fairy Tale: Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love Story,” told HuffPost.

Posture is also something your date will take notice of. Are you standing up straight with your head held high or are you slumped over with your head hanging down?

“The former signals confidence, the latter lack thereof, and confidence is all-important when making a great first impression with someone new,” dating coach Blaine Anderson told HuffPost. “To have better posture, by the way, don’t just pull your shoulders back. You’ll look unnatural. Engage your glutes and core more when you’re standing and seated — everything else falls into place when you do this.”

Kaylyn G., a member of the HuffPost Facebook community, said she always notices how a date carries themself.

“How they walk. How they get a waiter’s attention. How they sit in the chair,” she wrote.

2. Your facial expressions.