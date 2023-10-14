Have You Ever Been "Anti-Ghosted"? Here's What It Means, And How To Respond If It Happens To You

Chances are, you’re already familiar with ghosting: the act of abruptly ending communication with another person without explanation — which is an all-too-common occurrence in the dating world. While you may not have heard the term “anti-ghosting” before, the concept is nothing new.

Anti-ghosting refers to letting a person you’ve gone out with know that you don’t want to continue seeing them, often via a text message.

“Once you’ve lost interest, rather than taking the admittedly easy route and not responding to further advances — i.e. ghosting — you proactively send an ‘anti-ghost’ message to communicate your lack of romantic interest,” Blaine Anderson, a dating coach for men, told HuffPost.

Essentially, it means having the maturity to be upfront about your feelings as opposed to vanishing in a ghost-like fashion.

Myisha Battle — a sex and dating coach and author of “This Is Supposed to Be Fun” — has coached clients on how to craft an anti-ghosting text that’s clear, polite and to the point.

“Some examples include: ‘Hey, thanks for meeting up last night. You seem chill, but we’re looking for different things. I hope you find what you’re looking for!’ or ‘Last night was fun, I just think we have more of a friend vibe. Is that something you’re open to?’” she told HuffPost, noting that you shouldn’t make a friendship offer “unless it’s something you actually see as a possibility.”

Other common anti-ghosting messages might be something like: “I’ve had a good time getting to know you but I’m just not feeling a romantic connection between us,” or “After doing some thinking, I realized I’m not actually ready for a relationship right now. Wanted to tell you now so I didn’t string you along and waste your time.”