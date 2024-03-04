Here Are 6 Surprising Things That Can Happen When You Have An Orgasm

But no matter what you want to call it, there’s one thing most people are in agreement on: Orgasms can be seriously satisfying.

For many people, the orgasm process is pleasurable but fairly predictable: There’s the buildup, those toe-curling contractions, followed by a feeling of well-being and relaxation. But occasionally, some unexpected stuff can occur, like sudden headaches, sneezing or crying. (The causes of some of these phenomena are still a bit of a mystery because there isn’t a ton of data on orgasms. And the data researchers do have is based on small sample sizes.)

Below are just a few of the surprising things that can happen when you have an orgasm. Some are rare, and others are more common, but all are a reminder that our bodies are curious things.

1. You might get a headache.