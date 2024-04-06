According To Experts, Happy Couples Hardly Ever Do These 8 Things

Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come.

We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.

We use the word “rarely” because even people in the healthiest relationships occasionally slip up — they’re human, after all. But most of the time they treat each other in thoughtful, understanding and respectful ways.

Here’s what we can learn from them:

1. They don’t shy away from tough conversations.