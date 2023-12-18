Sex Therapists Reveal The Most Common Sex Issues That Plague Your Sex Life In Your 50s — And Give Tips On How To Fix Them

Living in an ageist culture that equates sex with youth, you may believe things fizzle out in the bedroom after you hit a certain age. But in many cases, that’s just not true.

In fact, 43% of Americans over age 50 say their sex life is “just as or more adventurous” than it was in their younger days, according to one 2019 survey. Another survey from 2021 found that 35% of people in this age group say their sex drive is higher now than when they were younger.

That said, our bodies and lives change as we age, which can result in some shifts in the bedroom, too.

“It is extremely important to note, however, that while changes in sexual feeling and function as we age are normal, problems are not, though we sometimes assume they are,” clinical sexologist and sexuality educator Lawrence Siegel told HuffPost.

As we get older, we need to establish new norms for ourselves, adjusting our expectations as time passes.

“A 55-year-old should not be trying to maintain the same level of interest or stamina as a 25-year-old,” Siegel said. “While things seem to work automatically when we’re younger, we have to provide more effort and awareness to them when we get older.”

To that end, we asked Siegel and other sex therapists which bedroom issues people commonly encounter in this phase of life and how to address them.

1. Negative Beliefs About Sexuality And Aging