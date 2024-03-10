Experts Say These 7 Marriage Problems Are A Sign Of A Toxic Relationship

And while it’s not worth broaching every single little grievance that grinds your gears (e.g., Your partner forgot to wring out the sponge again? Annoying but you’ll live), there are certain problems that really shouldn’t be ignored.

Some issues, like abusive behavior or a major breach of trust, are generally regarded as obvious red flags. But other issues that may appear harmless in comparison could actually be cause for concern.

We asked marriage therapists to reveal some of the more subtle but potentially serious relationship red flags that you shouldn’t write off.

1. You feel anxious when you’re around your partner or before seeing them.