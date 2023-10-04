Your relationship with your spouse is one of the most important bonds in your life. It can provide you with deep love and connection, someone to share experiences with, and opportunities to help you grow into a better version of yourself.

But sometimes other forces — like bad habits and unhealthy beliefs — get in the way of that. We asked therapists to name some of the biggest threats to married people’s happiness. Below, they share their thoughts and offer advice on how to turn things around if you’re struggling.

Comparing your relationship to other people’s.

Humans have an innate tendency to see how they measure up to others. At times, that instinct for comparison can be a motivating force. But too often, it ends up being the thief of joy. Constantly trying to determine how your marriage stacks up against other people’s “can be dangerous to the health of the overall relationship,” Los Angeles marriage and family therapist Abigail Makepeace told HuffPost.

“Although some comparisons might make you feel buoyed, overall, comparison generally leads to a negative self-view,” Makepeace said. “Since there is no way to be privy to all the experiences and information in someone else’s marriage, typically you are comparing the day-to-day experiences of your own relationship to a social media or other highlight reel of the other marriage in question. That’s a lot of power to give away without having all the facts.”

Try to keep in mind that you’re only getting a small glimpse ― often a curated one — of what another couple’s life is like. When you stop comparing, you’ll open up more room for gratitude and growth in your own relationship, Makepeace said.

“Instead of focusing on outward comparisons, spend time reflecting on how much you’ve grown as a couple or the difficulties you’ve overcome,” she said. “This shift of thinking can lift your overall mood and challenge you to connect more deeply with your spouse.”

When you feel yourself falling into the comparison trap, identify what’s lacking in your own relationship and think about ways to take some positive action in this area.

“That dream vacation you might be envying? Invite your spouse into that processing, and perhaps turn it into a shared savings goal,” Makepeace said. “Envy the amount of time another couple spends doing activities together? Use that as inspiration to carve out more time together.”

Having kids

Research has shown that people’s marital happiness declines after having kids ― especially during the first year of a child’s life — and takes a while to fully recover. While children can bring deep love and joy into a couple’s life, they can undoubtedly bring on new stressors too.

“Many married couples share a common focus on the ultimate goal of building a family, yet often overlook the profound impact that having and raising children can have on their marriage,” licensed clinical social worker Nicole Saunders of Therapy Charlotte in North Carolina told HuffPost. “It’s not uncommon that couples can trace the start of their disconnect back to the birth of their first child.”

It’s understandable — and normal — for the addition of kids to put strain on a marriage “given the new responsibilities and the diminished resources in terms of time, finances, and sleep,” Saunders said.

In order to combat this, she recommends making a joint commitment to carve out some time to connect as a couple.

“This can be as simple as setting aside 15 minutes in the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee together, or prioritizing quality time ― without distractions like phones ― before bedtime for cuddling and conversation,” she said. “It also means finding time for sex and intimacy, considering the constraints of energy and time that come with parenting responsibilities.”

Expecting you and your partner to stay the same over the course of the relationship