Grandparents Are Sharing Their Brutally Honest Opinions About Modern Parenting, And It's Very Insightful

The practices and norms around raising kids shift over time, with each generation of parents redefining an age-old role. Sometimes these shifts are based on new research, technologies or cultural trends; other times they’re a response to how the previous generation did things.

Millennials and younger Gen Xers with kids today are generally parenting in a more conscious way than their own parents did. For better or worse, they have a lot more information, advice and opinions at their fingertips than the parents who came before them.

Because each generation has their own perspective on the tough job of raising kids, we asked today’s grandparents in our Facebook community to share their thoughts on current parenting practices. Here’s what they had to say.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

I love the more gentle parenting philosophy that’s popular today.

“My kids are so invested in their children it’s beautiful! They use gentle parenting techniques, even with challenging personalities; provide them with healthy outlets and nurture their friends as well. They’re 100% better than I was — but I had to do it alone with five children. I’d choose my kid’s parenting over mine, every time!” — Anne W.