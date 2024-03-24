Experts Say These Are The 7 Sex Questions Almost Everyone Has But Is Too Embarrassed To Ask

People have a lot of questions about squirting, and that’s understandable; even scientists are perplexed by it. First, a little bit of background: squirting occurs when fluid is expelled through the urethra — the same tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body — during sexual arousal or orgasm.

It is sometimes known as “female ejaculation,” although it can happen to anyone with a vagina. While the two terms are often used interchangeably, some experts believe squirting and female ejaculation are distinct processes. Because research on female pleasure is lacking, this is still being debated.

“The studies that have been done have been on really small samples,” said sexuality educator Susan Milstein, a clinical assistant professor in Texas A&M University’s department of health and kinesiology. “Here’s what we know: Both female ejaculate and squirting come from the urethra. Squirting tends to be quite a bit of fluid at one time, and chemically it’s pretty similar to watered-down urine. Female ejaculate tends to be less fluid and thicker.”

The thicker substance is thought to come from the Skene’s glands, also referred to as the “female prostate,” and contains high concentrations of prostatic-specific antigen (PSA), a protein also found in semen.

2. "Am I masturbating too much?"