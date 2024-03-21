Many couples fall into periods of sexlessness over the course of a marriage. In fact, psychologist and sex therapist Shannon Chavez told HuffPost that it’s “more common than not” for couples to experience a dry spell. And yet sexless marriages are still treated as a taboo subject.

Over time, spouses may start feeling more like roommates than sexual partners. And it can become a cycle in which not having sex breeds more sexlessness and makes the thought of doing it more awkward or intimidating.

If you’re stuck in a sexual rut or think you might be headed toward a sexless marriage, know that you’re not alone. We asked sex therapists to share the common causes behind sexless marriages so you know what to look out for in your own relationship.

1. You can’t talk about sex.