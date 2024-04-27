"It’s Something That Should Be Done In Casual Sex" — Experts Are Sharing The Importance Of Including This BDSM Practice Into Our Sexual Encounters

Aftercare isn’t just for people in committed relationships (or those who wish to be). Even if you’re in a friends-with-benefits situation or having a one-night stand, you can practice these principles.

“While it may seem odd to engage in aftercare with someone you’re not seriously dating, it’s still important,” sexologist Gigi Engle wrote in 2019 for MindBodyGreen. “It’s not about making someone fall in love with you or trying to make a more serious relationship out of something casual. It’s about making sure everyone is cared for with respect and tenderness so that they can leave a sexual experience feeling good about themselves.”

Hudsy Brooke, a retired professional dominatrix turned lifestyle coach, said that practicing aftercare can make all sexual experiences more fulfilling and connected.

“Thoughtful aftercare Q&A, cuddling or taking a walk together afterward can help to create a deeper connection,” she said. “Nonverbal actions such as bringing your lover a glass of water, running a bath, or even rubbing one another’s feet can inspire more open aftercare discussions.”

Another benefit of these comforting post-coital rituals: They can help alleviate any feelings of sex-related shame that may arise. A sexual experience that ends too abruptly can exacerbate these negative feelings and leave some people feeling “used.”

“Women, in particular, have been socialized to feel that [sex for] sexual gratification only is a shameful act,” Gail Saltz, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell School of Medicine, told MindBodyGreen. “It is, of course, not, but nonetheless, being cared for in some way afterward often mitigates those feelings of shame.”