A NASA Spacecraft Has Found Northern Lights And Cyclones On Jupiter

Scientists have just published the first results from NASA's Juno spacecraft, which reached Jupiter last July. Juno made its first close pass of Jupiter on 27 August last year, and two papers out today in the journal Science detail what we've learned so far from the mission.

When Juno flew above the clouds, it saw "a chaotic scene" at Jupiter's poles, according to the first paper's authors. Time-lapse images show oval-shaped features at the poles, which are cyclones, some as large as 1,400 kilometres across. And thermal data also showed that there may be an ammonia-based weather system in Jupiter's atmosphere.

Before it got up close and personal with the planet, Juno entered Jupiter's magnetosphere – the region where the gas giant's magnetic field dominates over the sun's magnetic influence – in June last year.

The second paper shows that Juno documented huge aurorae in ultraviolet and infrared images of Jupiter's poles – like the northern lights we get on Earth.