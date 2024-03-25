Kyle Rittenhouse Was Left Speechless And Fled A Conservative Speaking Event Early After He Was Hit With Some Very Fact Checked Questions

Kyle Rittenhouse stormed offstage after facing protesters’ jeers during an event at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night.

Rittenhouse was invited to speak on the Second Amendment and the “lies of Black Lives Matter” by the campus chapter of conservative student group Turning Point USA, but students who spoke to local Tennessee outlet Action News 5 say Rittenhouse went directly into Q&A mode at the event, where things then descended into chaos.

Video from Rittenhouse’s appearance shared on X showed the gun rights advocate shut down when asked about TPUSA’s CEO Charlie Kirk’s history of race-baiting comments.

The questioner listed some of Kirk’s comments, reminding people how the vanguard of the young MAGA movement denounced Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, called Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson an affirmative action hire, and, most recently, said he doubts the qualifications of Black airplane pilots.