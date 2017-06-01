Sections

TVAndMovies

Netflix Has Officially Cancelled "Sense8"

Netflix confirmed today that its original series will not return for a third season.

Keely Flaherty
Sense8, the Netflix original series that premiered in June 2015 and released its second season in May 2017, has officially been cancelled.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement. "It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana [Wachowski], Lilly [Wachowski], Joe [Michael Straczynski] and Grant [Hill] for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment."
Netflix

And fans aren't happy about it.

SENSE8 HAD: • diversity • lgbtq representation • cinematography • good plot • amazing acting AND YALL CANCELLED IT??????
ju @blondefelicity

Especially because the announcement came on the first day of June, which is Pride Month.

1rst day of pride month: sense8 is cancelled
carstairs 🎻 @blackthornjem

they literally cancelled sense8 the gayest show on television on the first day of pride month this is the definition of homophobia
@methaddiction

Seems like a real slap in the face for @Netflix to cancel #Sense8 on the first day of Pride Month.
Bridget Liszewski @BridgetOnTV

ooo @netflix is cold, canceling @sense8 the 1st day of #pridemonth
Kevin McHale @druidDUDE

it's the first day of pride month and netlfix really cancelled sense8 after two seasons.
j @gIumkid

The second season of Sense8 ended on a huge cliffhanger, and fans are already trying to find ways to get some sort of closure with #RenewSense8.

Hey @netflix can we get a proper finale movie or something to close @sense8 off??? Don't do the fans dirty like thi… https://t.co/F8u94S8szk
Covfefe O'Hara @salmattos

The show's official Twitter handle sent out a heartbreaking farewell video.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. Sensates forever.
Sense8 @sense8

"Sensates forever"

Netflix

The second season of Sense8 premiered in May 2017. The original article only stated the date of the Christmas special release, which was December 2016.

