40 TikTok Products To Get Your Messy Life In Order

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8–12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy, yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and four sizes/quantities).
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 140,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. An extendable tub and tile scrubber with a unique angular shape perfect for reaching all those high and narrow spaces. It works wonders for tubs, tiles, glass, and floors, so you no longer have to worry about the grime hiding in the corners that you usually can't reach.
4. A power scrubber brush so you can remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, shower, or floor. It may take some time and effort now, but that just means you can put it off for a while afterwards.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
BTW, each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).
5. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller — it’s going to collect so much fur from your furniture you’ll basically have enough to make a fur coat. I’m not sure why Cruella de Vil was stealing puppies when she could have just used one of these bad boys.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie; this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder because it's about time your paper towel rolls stop floating around the countertops and tables. This will help clear up some space — and prevent your paper towel roll from getting all soggy after it was accidentally set on the wet kitchen counter.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery for a compact way to keep your silverware sorted and easy to find. It takes up half the drawer space that most cutlery trays do, and it even has little icons on it, so there is no confusion when you go to grab a fork.
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $7.91.
8. And a two-tier knife organizer, which can hold up to nine knives — it's much more space efficient than having them spread out all willy-nilly in your drawer. Plus, with the blades covered, it'll feel a lot safer when you have to dig through the knife drawer.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes. Last night's Thai takeout was good the first time around, but no one wants to smell those leftovers permeating from the drain days later.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner reviewers absolutely love for removing stains and messes from carpets, furniture, and car interiors. It has a strong spray and suction and a 48 oz. tank to help you tackle big projects. And don't let the fact that it's small and portable fool you, this little green cleaning machine is pow-er-ful!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical after seeing a bunch of TikToks raving about this product, but I needed a good, reasonably priced carpet cleaner, and I was really impressed! This worked really well getting the stains out, and it is super easy to use." —Megan M.
"I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor-free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $122.69.