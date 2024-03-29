Just 39 Things For Anyone Who Refuses To Live In A Boring Home

1. A Baroque mirror for anyone who loves to add elegant, vintage-looking touches to their home. This will make you feel like royalty every time you use it to apply your lipstick.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $86.99+ (available in seven sizes and five colors).
2. A seashell glassware set that's so unique and beautiful you might just use them as decoration on your bar cart instead of actually using them. But, if you do decide to sip your favorite wine out of these, then please take a picture for Instagram because these MUST be seen by as many people as possible.
P.S. These glasses are hand-wash only and cannot be used in dishwashers or microwaves.
The Camila Rendon Store is a small business based in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Get it from the Camila Rendon Store on Etsy for $41.65+ (originally $85+; available as a set of five or sold individually. Available in more styles here).
3. And a velvet shell jewelry box, because it's sure to cause a ~comm-ocean~ amongst your guests when they see it on your vanity or coffee table. Plus, it's useful for storing your rings, pins, or pearls (obviously).
Get it from Anthropologie for $22 (available in two colors)
4. A book-shaped flower vase for avid readers who fantasize about living in a library in a charming little town. Fill this with fresh flowers and use it to start bringing those vibes to life.
Watch a TikTok of the book vase IRL.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A wavy acrylic coaster to add a subtle yet eye-catching touch to your nightstand or coffee table. Use it to display tchotchkes, highlight your favorite flower vase, or to prevent your daily matcha latte from adding rings to your table.
Here's a TikTok of the acrylic coaster IRL.
Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this coaster. It doesn't absorb well but always stays clean even after condensation reaches it. I love it and will be ordering a second one to go on my desk with it. Just a neat addition to the workspace!" —ttaylor
Get it from Amazon for $6.87 (available in two styles).
6. A mushroom shelf perfect for adding decorative candles or trinkets to, or even keeping by the door as a place to drop your keys. No matter where you add these delightful floating shelves, they're going to make your space look like a scene in a storybook.
Leily Cloud is a small business aaallll about mushroom decor. They hand-make mushroom shelves, hooks, vases, and more.
Promising review: "I purchased all three sizes, worth the wait. Absolutely obsessed with this purchase. It's my favorite thing. Not only because I know these are handmade and totally unique, but they were so easy to mount to my wall. They add such an interesting vibe to my room. Not to mention they are EXTREMELY high quality. They also really do wrap and package these to ensure 100% safe arrival." —Thomas
Get it from Leily Cloud on Etsy for $47+ (available in three sizes and as a set of three).
7. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights you can personalize with your own unique design that'll basically be a glowing piece of art in your room. You can easily change the colors from your phone and set the ideal ambiance for your movie night.
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in four sizes).
8. A mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier that doubles as a treat for your eyes and a treat for your nose. Add your favorite essential oil and it'll have your home smelling just as good as it looks. It has seven different color settings and it can run for up to four hours. (It will shut off automatically when it runs out of water.)
Watch a TikTok of the diffuser IRL.
FYI, according to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising reviews: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." —Danielle Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and 22 styles).
9. Or a light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser for a whimsical and relaxing addition to your desk or nightstand. With adjustable light colors and the sound of water droplets, this will surely create a soothing ambience.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
And don't forget to grab some essential oils!
Promising review: "Loves it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
10. A retro-style fringe umbrella — add this to your backyard for a luxurious touch that'll have you spending hours out there at a time. Not only will it elevate the whole look of your yard or patio, but it'll also help shield you from the sun whenever you want some fresh air this spring and summer.
Beach State, a small biz, makes cute, high-quality beach umbrellas, chairs, and blankets.
Here's a TikTok of the umbrella IRL.
Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn
Get it from Amazon for $165 (available in seven colors).