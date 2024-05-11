25 Things From Black-Owned Businesses That Deserve A Permanent Spot In Your Home

Here's why my colleague absolutely loves her table (pictured above):

"YES, OMG! THIS IS MY TABLE AND I AM BEYOND HAPPY WITH IT. It is hands-down the most beautiful piece of decor in my home and I'm so deeply in love with the elegance it brings to my space. Also, my experience with Imitation By Jerell — the Black-owned Etsy shop responsible for this beauty — was truly fantastic. The owner, Jerell, was super communicative. Plus, the table shipped faster than expected, was wrapped with obvious care (well-protected and featuring a sweet "Thank you" card), and the legs were super easy to attach to the table. I also love that the piece is designed to operate as wall art *or* a table, which is why the legs were an optional add-on.

I wanted this table for a while and this was my first time purchasing furniture on Etsy. I'm so glad I wasn't disappointed. It's worth every penny. My only issue is that Jerell keeps making tables that look even more gorgeous than his last so I keep wishing I had more space in my home for another. 😭" —Marquaysa Battle

Get it from Imitation by Jerell on Etsy for $575 (more colors/designs are available on the shop's page).