25 Things From Black-Owned Businesses That Deserve A Permanent Spot In Your Home

1. A "Champagne Showers" candle from beauty influencer Jackie Aina's Forvr Mood brand because it'll look beautiful on your coffee table and fill your home with a blended scent of bergamot, peach fizz, and creamy woods.
This Black woman-owned biz was founded by Jackie Aina, a Nigerian-born American and US Army veteran who's been creating YouTube beauty content for years.
Promising review: "Burned slowly and the fragrances really made my bedroom smell amazing. Very effective for a smaller-sized candle. Pleased with this purchase." —Gillian
Get it from Forvr Mood for $42 and check out more scents.
2. Or a "Frederick" candle from Harlem Candle Company, which pays tribute to Frederick Douglass — the scent is inspired by the orangery garden where he grew up. It has fragrance notes of smoked yuzu, ginger blossom, and suede. Plus, it comes in a beautiful glass jar that can be used afterward as a cocktail glass or vase.
This is a Black woman-owned company founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson to help embody her love of jazz music and Harlem.
Here's what my colleague Sally Elshorafa says about her candles from Harlem Candle Company:
"The soy vegetable wax blend candles are made with one-of-a-kind fragrance oils. I recently burned through a tin of the Holiday scent and it lasted SO much longer than other candle tins of that size. I'm currently on the Speakeasy candle that smells incredibly luxurious and rich. If I'm awake and in my apartment, a candle is lit. But I think I'll ration the Speakeasy beaut to keep it around even longer."
Promising review: "I’ve enjoyed a few of Harlem Candle Co.’s candles and have loved them all, but this scent is by far my favorite. I love how it fills the room but isn’t overpowering." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in 12 other scents), from Nordstrom for $48, or from Harlem Candle Company for $17+ (available in two sizes and various other scents).
3. A vibrant throw pillow for adding some color to your couch or armchair. The summery colors are sure to add some new life to your living space — while also giving you a comfy place to rest your head after a long day. And if you're a sneakerhead, then you definitely can't pass this up!
DomoInk was founded in 2018 by contemporary pop artist Domonique Brown. The shop sells a mix of apparel, accessories, and home goods, with many of the designs serving as a celebration of Black culture.
Get it from DomoInk for $40+ (available in two sizes).
4. A gorgeous set of colorful wine glasses that are seriously going to take your wine nights and dinner parties to another level. They're elegant, fun, and ready to give you a great excuse for buying a bottle of Pinot Grigio.
Founder Stephanie Summerson Hall named her small business after her grandmother, Estelle, who had a love for antiquing and collecting colored glass. The pieces are made by artisans in Poland.
Promising review: "Stunning glasses. I ordered the amber smoke color, which is absolutely beautiful. Love the size and shape of the glass, too. Came packaged very securely and neatly in a beautiful box with a very nice note inside from the company." —Wineglasses, Nordstrom customer
Get a set of six from Nordstrom (available in two colors), from Anthropologie (available in eight colors), or from Estelle Colored Glass (available in various color and mixed set options) for $185.
5. A "Happy Hour" print you can hang above your bar cart or in your kitchen, because when it comes to your house, happy hour is whatever time you say it is.
Nikss Art is a Black woman-owned small business in London making prints for the home.
Promising review: "Looks wonderful in our bar area!" —WishUponBroadway
Get it from Nikks Art on Etsy for $16.69+ (originally $19.64+; available in seven sizes).
6. Or a Dorcas Creates "Babes of Summer" art print to add some color to your plain white wall. This vibrant piece showcases the stunning range of Black women, highlighting different hairstyles, accessories, and expressions. There's no way you won't look at this on your wall and smile!
Check out a TikToker's haul of card prints here!
Dorcas Creates is a London-based small business creating art, jewelry, stationary, and more revolved around the celebration of Black women.
Promising review: "The most AMAZING artwork! Colors are vibrant and high quality. I plan to frame them! Artist was very helpful in picking out frame size. Fast shipping with bonus journal! Will definitely buy again!" —Camara Meri Rajabari
Get it from Dorcas Creates on Etsy for $52.37+ (available in three sizes).
7. A velvet armchair that'll have all your guests asking, "Where did you get that?!" It's large and cozy, making it perfect for reading, watching a movie, or even taking a quick nap.
Albany Park is a family-owned furniture company founded by former NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica Sharpton.
Promising review: "I purchased the Park armchair and ottoman as a gift to myself. I wanted to create my own cozy reading nook. I got them both in olive velvet. The chair is very roomy and comfortable. I did a lot of searching for the perfect chair before I settled on Albany Park. I made the right decision!" —Sarah T.
Get the rust velvet chair from Albany Park for $749+ (originally $789+; available in seven color and fabric options and two leg finishes).
8. An elegant handcrafted peace vase so you can keep some fresh flowers on your desk or shelf — or even leave the vase empty for an artistic touch to your space.
Jungalow is a woman-owned business founded by Justina Blakeney, an artist, designer, and author. The brand offers an array of handcrafted home goods and original artwork.
Promising review: "So beautiful. Excellent weight and feels like it was made for me. Perfect addition to our little NYC apartment garden." —Samantha M.
Get it from Jungalow for $25 (originally $79; available in eight colors).
9. A set of 100% linen sheets that are handcrafted in the USA — they're easy to care for, super cozy, and look great with pretty much any bedroom aesthetic.
Jason Evege founded Linoto in 2007 after he couldn't find affordable linen sheets. All products are made at the company's factory in Westchester County, New York.
Each linen sheet set comes with one flat sheet and one fitted sheet OR two flat sheets (European style), as well as two pillow sheets OR two pillow shams.
Promising review: "We've been very satisfied Linoto customers for 11+ years. The quality of the workmanship and the fabric is exemplary. We love our Linoto bedding!" —Susan P.
Get them from Amazon for $322+ (available in four sizes and four colors) or from Linoto for $389+ (available in 11 sizes, four pillowcase styles, four sheet styles, and 29 colors).
10. A box of Blk & Bold coffee pods, which are certified fair-trade, reviewer-loved, and sure to help you have a ~bold~ start to your day. It's time to upgrade your morning routine with a coffee that's smooth, creamy, and flavorful without leaving that bitter aftertaste.
Blk & Bold Coffee was founded by childhood friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. They pledge 5% of their profits to initiatives that support workforce development, sustain youth programming, and eliminate youth homelessness.
Promising review: "I was a dark roast drinker and decided to try this brand. This is, hands down, the best medium-roast coffee I've ever purchased. The taste is strong, yet there is no bitter aftertaste. You can't go wrong with this coffee. This is the ONLY coffee that I purchase now." —MzRoss
Get a box of 60 pods from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four roasts and boxes of 32). Or get a box of 20 pods from Target for $21.99 or from Blk & Bold for $18.49.
11. Or some Golde matcha powder formulated with superfoods that contain L-Theanine and antioxidants to help give you a gentle boost of energy (without any artificial ingredients).
BTW one serving of Pure Matcha contains about 72 grams of caffeine per serving, which is the same amount as a shot of espresso! So, if you're looking for a coffee alternative, this may be just the thing!
Golde specializes in superfood-based products. It was founded in 2017 by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and her partner, Issey, in Brooklyn.
Promising review: "I *love* this matcha. I've been making my own matcha lattes at home to save myself from spending $7 on lattes at cafes that aren't nearly as good as the ones I can make myself now! This matcha has a slightly sweet, grassy flavor that isn't bitter or too earthy. It pairs perfectly with a touch of honey and oat milk. The price for the quantity and quality of matcha is also astounding (I am a fan of the 100g bags on their site, too). My friends literally ask me to make them lattes instead of going out for coffee. And I love supporting a small business that is woman- and minority-owned. Making my matcha is a little ritual that makes me feel good all around!" —Keith Boden
Get it from Amazon for $28+ (available in two sizes).
12. Luv Scrub mesh body exfoliators, because they can be used to cleanse, exfoliate, and assist in getting rid of ingrown hairs. This makes it much easier to clean those hard-to-reach places and it'll last up to 18 months before you have to replace it!
Luv Scrub is a Black woman-owned business, and its mesh cloth design is inspired by a traditional West African morning routine.
Here's why BuzzFeed contributor Marquaysa Battle loves it:
"I have keratosis pilaris, which is a fancy-schmancy way of saying I have to work a lil' harder to exfoliate my body. This baby helps a ton. Scrubbing my body with it is super soothing; it feels like I'm slathering myself with a body scrub minus the gritty mess leftover to rinse from the shower afterward. Plus, I really love how fast it dries. It makes me feel good knowing I'm not putting a bacteria magnet on my skin each time I use it. Def get this if you wanna invest more into your body care/self-care routine. 30 outta 10, so recommend."
Get it from Ulta or from Luv Scrub for $18 (available in eight colors).
13. A sleek-stainless steel kitchen knives set that comes with a clear holder and a knife sharpener because it'll do the job SO much better than those dull knives you've had since you first moved out on your own and it'll look nice on your counter.
Karibe is a New Jersey-based cookware company founded by Vernon Williams in 2018.
Promising review: "This is the most beautiful knife set I’ve ever seen and the knives are also precise and sharp. I love how slim the set is, it fits perfectly on my countertop in a modern way." —Amber Heyward
Get it from Karibe for $79.99.
14. A pack of 100% bamboo toilet paper for anyone with a goal of making their household more sustainable (since bamboo is a rapidly renewable material). Plus, it'll be super soft on your bum!
Reel Paper was co-founded by Livio Bisterzo and Derin Oyekan. All of their shipping materials are biodegradable and use plastic-free packaging.
Promising review: "The best!! Best for the environment!! Best for the sewer system!! Best value!! Best for my bottom!!!!" —Terry C.
Get a 12-pack from Reel Paper for $27.99 (also available in packs of 24 and 48).
15. And speaking of sustainability, a pack of wool dryer balls, which are a non-toxic alternative to single-use dryer sheets. Just pop them in the dryer with your wet laundry, and they can help your clothes dry faster, come out softer, and prevent them from getting as wrinkly.
LooHoo was created by Cyndi Prince, a mom on a mission to create a healthy home environment for her family.
Promising review: "These have cut my drying time in half and significantly reduced the lint collected. I have had these a few weeks and have used them since receiving. They are great! And I love how cute they are!! Also, not noisy at all. I just leave them in the dryer. Not sure how long they last, but I've had them for a couple of months, and they've maintained like new with six people in my house. Thanks, LooHoo!" —S Flores.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in three colors).
16. A dazzling Africa-shaped table for anyone who has been searching for the perfect item to be the focal point of their living room. It's the ultimate combination of style and function.
Here's why my colleague absolutely loves her table (pictured above):
"YES, OMG! THIS IS MY TABLE AND I AM BEYOND HAPPY WITH IT. It is hands-down the most beautiful piece of decor in my home and I'm so deeply in love with the elegance it brings to my space. Also, my experience with Imitation By Jerell — the Black-owned Etsy shop responsible for this beauty — was truly fantastic. The owner, Jerell, was super communicative. Plus, the table shipped faster than expected, was wrapped with obvious care (well-protected and featuring a sweet "Thank you" card), and the legs were super easy to attach to the table. I also love that the piece is designed to operate as wall art *or* a table, which is why the legs were an optional add-on.
I wanted this table for a while and this was my first time purchasing furniture on Etsy. I'm so glad I wasn't disappointed. It's worth every penny. My only issue is that Jerell keeps making tables that look even more gorgeous than his last so I keep wishing I had more space in my home for another. 😭" —Marquaysa Battle
Get it from Imitation by Jerell on Etsy for $575 (more colors/designs are available on the shop's page).
17. A half-circle fringe mirror to add a boho chic touch to your bedroom, hallway, or pretty much anywhere in the house that needs an extra ~oomph~.
Candice Luter Art + Interiors is a woman-owned small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Promising review: "Seller had great communication and mirror arrived as described! Size is perfect for centering above a King bed. So glad I purchased for my home!!" —Esty customer
Get it from Candice Luter Art + Interiors on Etsy for $291.50 (available in seven color options) and check out more pieces on her website.